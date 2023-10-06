Marshland hideout proves futile for Thai drug smuggler apprehended in northern Thailand

Photo: KhaoSod.

Phichit Police, apprehended a 25 year old drug smuggler after he was found hiding in a marshland, having fled from authorities in northern Thailand. The drug smuggler, Natthanon, was discovered in a shivering state due to being submerged in marsh water for two days, enduring rain and cold without food.

The arrest followed a significant drug seizure on October 4, in which officers confiscated 6,720,000 methamphetamine pills from a pickup truck at a traffic light intersection in Phichit province.

The initial drug bust occurred during the night, with the narcotics discovered within an Isuzu pickup truck bearing the registration number 9536.

Following the seizure, the suspect managed to evade capture, opting to hide within the marshland of Phichit province. This prompted a manhunt involving over 100 officers and rescue workers, which spanned two days and nights.

Natthanon was eventually discovered today, around 9am, by a resident who had ventured into the marshland for fishing.

On inspection, officers ascertained that the man was the same individual who had previously evaded capture during the methamphetamine seizure operation.

Rescue boat

The suspect was found in a desperate state, waving for help, prompting officers to utilise a rescue boat from the Phichit Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office to aid and apprehend him.

In his initial statement, Natthanon, a resident of Wiang Sa district in Nan province, confessed that he had transported the methamphetamine from a neighbouring country. He intended to deliver the narcotics to a major drug dealer in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

He also revealed that he had deviated from the main highway, route 11, into Phichit province due to suspicion of being followed. The suspect’s route allegedly began at the border in Chiang Rai province, progressing through Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai, and Phitsanulok, before entering Phichit, reported KhaoSod.

The suspect’s behaviour displayed clear attempts to evade traffic regulations, including running red lights and maintaining high speeds throughout his journey.

His final attempt at evasion led him to seek refuge within the dense forest of Bueng See Fai National Park.

Following Natthanon’s capture, narcotics control officers and the police are set to expand their investigation into the network involved in this drug smuggling operation.

The destination of the drugs was Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, indicating a complex trafficking route spanning multiple provinces from Chiang Rai to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

