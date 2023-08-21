Family dispute sparks deadly manhunt in Chachoengsao over dog conflict

Photo courtesy of thelawyermag.com

In an escalating family dispute, a man stormed into his relatives’ residence shooting dead one and injuring another yesterday, before fleeing the scene. Police have since launched an investigation to find the suspect, who had left with his partner and child.

In the quiet suburbs of Chachoengsao, a family dispute yesterday took a tragic turn when Kamol Puangsri, 43 years old, involved in a long-running feud with his relatives, invaded their residence brandishing a firearm, leaving his relative, Wisut (last name undisclosed), 38 years old, dead and Wisut’s spouse, Chalinee (last name undisclosed), 25 years old, injured. The dispute seemingly began two years ago over their respective dogs instigated a continuous strain in their relations, leading to the escalating altercation.

Injured Chalinee confirmed that the initial interaction between her and Kamol bordered on arguments, eventually leading to a physical confrontation. Her late husband Wisut stepped in to mediate which then led Kamol to violently lash out, using his firearm as a mechanism of absolute aggression.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sathit Mitruk, station head of Chachoengsao, disclosed that further investigations are underway to locate Kamol, who was last seen fleeing with his wife and child in a four-door, black Mitsubishi Triton with an unidentifiable license plate number 4111. Detailed history and residential information of Kamol and his immediate family have been gathered to aid in the ongoing pursuit, reported KhaoSod.

‘The authorities are now seeking court approval for an arrest warrant against Kamol,’ added Sathit.

