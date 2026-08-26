Man surrenders after shooting at Nonthaburi petrol station

A man surrendered to police in Nonthaburi yesterday, August 25, following a shooting at a petrol station during a dispute over a parking space. Police charged him with attempted murder and two firearms offences.

The accused, 58 year old Sanan Songsri, arrived at Bang Yai Police Station at around 3.30pm and surrendered to police. He did not bring the firearm with him and was questioned for approximately 20 minutes. Investigators later took Sanan to search for the weapon at his home.

Sanan reportedly told police that the firearm belonged to a friend and was legally registered. Investigators said the weapon would need to be examined to determine whether it was legally registered as claimed.

When reporters asked Sanan about the reason for the incident, he gave only a brief response.

“Let the lawyer handle it.”

According to police, the shooting began with a dispute over a parking space at a petrol station on Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Muang subdistrict, Bang Yai district.

Officers said 34 year old Anan Junmusi was waiting for a vehicle to leave a parking space when Sanan allegedly drove in front of him and took the space, leading to a physical altercation.

Sanan allegedly retrieved a 9mm firearm from his pickup and fired five shots at Anan before fleeing in the vehicle. One bullet grazed Anan on the right side of his abdomen but did not strike a vital organ.

DailyNews reported that investigators have initially charged Sanan with attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public place without permission, and firing a gun in a public place without reasonable cause.

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