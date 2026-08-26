Man surrenders after shooting at Nonthaburi petrol station

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 9:56 AM
1 minute read
Man surrenders after shooting at Nonthaburi petrol station | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A man surrendered to police in Nonthaburi yesterday, August 25, following a shooting at a petrol station during a dispute over a parking space. Police charged him with attempted murder and two firearms offences.

The accused, 58 year old Sanan Songsri, arrived at Bang Yai Police Station at around 3.30pm and surrendered to police. He did not bring the firearm with him and was questioned for approximately 20 minutes. Investigators later took Sanan to search for the weapon at his home.

Sanan reportedly told police that the firearm belonged to a friend and was legally registered. Investigators said the weapon would need to be examined to determine whether it was legally registered as claimed.

When reporters asked Sanan about the reason for the incident, he gave only a brief response.

“Let the lawyer handle it.”

A man surrendered to police after a Nonthaburi petrol station shooting that left another man injured following a parking dispute.
Photo via DailyNews

According to police, the shooting began with a dispute over a parking space at a petrol station on Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Muang subdistrict, Bang Yai district.

Officers said 34 year old Anan Junmusi was waiting for a vehicle to leave a parking space when Sanan allegedly drove in front of him and took the space, leading to a physical altercation.

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Sanan allegedly retrieved a 9mm firearm from his pickup and fired five shots at Anan before fleeing in the vehicle. One bullet grazed Anan on the right side of his abdomen but did not strike a vital organ.

DailyNews reported that investigators have initially charged Sanan with attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public place without permission, and firing a gun in a public place without reasonable cause.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 9:56 AM
1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.