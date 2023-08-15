Man kills wife, drags body to forest, arrested on return to crime scene

Photo via Khaosod

In a gruesome act of domestic violence, a man assaulted and killed his wife, discarding her body in the forest behind their house. Returning to the crime scene, he was swiftly apprehended by the police and confessed to the crime, sparked by rage over her communication with another man on the phone.

The tragic event took place around 6..0pm yesterday. Police Lieutenant Colonel Nittiphat Srihabutr, Deputy Police Station, Ko Chan Police Station in Chon Buri Province, received a report of a homicide in the forest behind a house in Moo 10, Tha Bunmi Subdistrict, Ko Chan District. Joined by Police Lieutenant Colonel, Prakarn Boontes; Deputy Superintendent, and the rescue team from Sung Hee Tung Hiang Panas Nikhom, authorities raced to investigate the scene.

The one-storey house was in disarray, scattered with clothes and bloodstains. A long drag mark led from the house to the secluded forest, where the lifeless body of 36 years old Usamani was found faced down.

She was semi-naked, only clad in the lower half and a piece of cloth covered her injured head. Close to her body laid a grass-cutting machete and hoe.

Following the incident, the perpetrator, 33 years old Teeraphan the deceased’s husband, attempted to escape in a white Honda CR-V. However, he soon returned to the crime scene with the intention of collecting his belongings. Police were there already and took him into custody immediately.

Under interrogation, Teeraphan confessed to the crime, saying it all began when he caught his wife chatting with another man on the phone while cooking. He admitted to hitting her with a pestle until she fell on the floor and then repeatedly stabbing her head with a sharp tool.

He then dragged her body out of the house and left it in the forest. A piece of clothing was used to cover her wounded head while pulling her out of their home.

An 18-year-old son of the deceased told investigators that despite a seemingly peaceful relationship, he had warned his mother about Teeraphan but she didn’t heed his caution and had even reprimanded him. He added that he was unaware of any argument between his parents that day, as they refrained from quarrelling in his presence.

A neighbour said that the suspect’s elder brother had informed him of the incident and had asked him to check on his sister-in-law as Teeraphan had hit her with a hammer, rendering her unconscious. Upon approaching their home, the neighbour found the suspect in what appeared to be a state of panic, blocking him from entering the house.

After the suspect fled, the worried neighbour went into the house, discovering a bloody trail leading to the body in the forest.