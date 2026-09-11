Man once jailed for sexually abusing dog now abuses koi fish

Bangkok police arrested a man yesterday, September 10, in a koi fish abuse case, after CCTV recorded him entering a private pond and sexually abusing the fish.

Police identified the suspect as 51 year old Sutthichai, also known as Tong.

According to police, the incident took place at about 8pm on September 7 outside a house in the Thung Song Hong area. CCTV from the property showed a man cycling up to the pond at 8.30pm, looking around, then exposing himself and trying to catch koi as they swam.

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At 8.38pm the footage showed him undressing, climbing into the pond and sexually abusing the fish before returning them to the water.

A housekeeper and the owner then found him, and he cycled off. The owner gave chase but fell and was injured, and later filed a report at Thung Song Hong Police Station.

Investigators believed the man lived nearby because he had fled by bicycle. Officers found him yesterday afternoon walking in the Lak Si area, still in the clothes from the night of the incident. He tried to run but was caught and detained.

During questioning, Sutthichai admitted to the act, telling police he had gone to wash but became aroused when he saw the fish, and had abused them twice.

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He said he had no money to go out and no partner, and that he had done the same with other fish before, choosing koi over pleco fish, which have spines, because the koi caused him less pain.

He also told police he had been jailed by Bang Khen police years earlier after doing the same to a dog, and had carried out similar acts with a doll he found in rubbish. He admitted using drugs, saying he could not afford to buy them and used drugs he had picked up.

The pond’s owner, Bobby, told reporters he had kept the koi for seven to eight years. He often saw Sutthichai walking in the area, sometimes stopping to wash, and thought nothing of it.

Bobby had been puzzled when his koi began dying one or two at a time with bent bodies, which he first blamed on the fish fighting.

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The house had CCTV, but he rarely checked it. That changed on the afternoon of September 7, when Sutthichai threw a sex toy beside the pond. The housekeeper spotted it and threw it away, and they turned the camera towards the pond.

That evening, between 8pm and 9pm, the footage captured Sutthichai masturbating and at times catching and abusing the fish.

Bobby said he chased Sutthichai that night but fell in his flip-flops and was hurt. He later filed a report and searched the area himself.

When he eventually located the 51 year old near Lak Si and called a patrol unit, the man ran across a road and got away before police tracked him down.

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Police said the case remained under investigation and could involve animal cruelty, causing property damage, committing an indecent act and trespassing at night.