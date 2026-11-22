Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Buriram police have arrested a 47 year old Thai man over the murder of a Myanmar woman found beside a highway on November 20, after he allegedly lured her with a maid job. He faces charges of murder and concealing a body.

Officers detained him at a workers’ camp in Mueang district, Nakhon Pathom, on November 21 on a court warrant and seized a black Toyota pickup truck police say he used to move the body.

Residents found the woman, from Myanmar’s Shan ethnic group, in roadside grass along Highway 24 in Nang Rong district with injuries and plastic bags over her head and feet.

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Police said she entered Thailand on a tourist visa and reached Bangkok on November 5, after telling friends she knew a man offering maid work. He picked her up in Pathum Thani on November 19 and took her to a house he rented in Pakham district.

According to police, he confessed that he tried to sexually assault her and strangled her when she fought back, then drove the body 30 to 40 kilometres and left it by the road. Banmuang reported that police are still checking whether an assault took place.

Investigators identified her through social media, and CCTV showed the pickup at the rented house from 4.33pm to 5.58pm on November 19, then on Highway 24 at 6.29pm, about 2 kilometres from where the body was found.

Police background checks showed he had worked as a Bangkok taxi driver and had earlier robbery and rape cases on record, though reports did not say whether they ended in convictions.

Fake job offers have led to other deaths, including in October 2025, when a Belarusian model died after allegedly being taken to a scam camp in Myanmar.

Police Major General Anek Srikitrat, the Buriram provincial police commander, urged job seekers online to check every detail of an offer carefully.

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