Man found dead with seven gunshot wounds in Yala

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Yala province are investigating the death of a 29 year old man found with seven gunshot wounds on a hillside path in Mueang district yesterday.

The body of Chaithawat, a local resident, was discovered on a route villagers use to reach their orchards in Lam Phaya subdistrict. The village headman alerted rescue workers at 9.45am after learning of the discovery and immediately notified police.

Officers who attended the scene found Chaithawat lying on his side. An initial examination revealed seven gunshot wounds from an unidentified firearm, and investigators estimate he had been dead for more than seven hours before he was found.

Police cordoned off the area to carry out a detailed examination and collect evidence. No weapon has been recovered and no suspect has been named.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear. Police in Mueang district said the investigation is ongoing as they work to identify who was responsible.

In another separate incident, a police sub-lieutenant with Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police surrendered at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station on September 3, admitting to firing a blank gun that frightened a group of young people. According to a complaint from two group members, aged 23 and 18, the 36 year old officer, appearing intoxicated, fired a shot into the air and ordered the seven or eight person group to leave a roadside area on August 31, causing a five year old boy to run off crying. He denied carrying and discharging a real firearm but admitted causing fear, and was fingerprinted and released after voluntarily turning himself in.