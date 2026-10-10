Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 10, 2026, 4:00 PM
2 minutes read
Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok police have arrested a 21 year old man accused of modifying firearms and assembling explosive-trigger components, after seizing guns, about 200 rounds of ammunition and suspected C4 detonators from a home in Prawet district.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau announced the arrest on 9 October 2026. The suspect, identified only as P, was detained at his residence.

The case is part of a government and Royal Thai Police crackdown on crime ahead of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings, scheduled for 12 to 18 October.

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Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Officers from the bureau’s Children and Women Protection and Suppression Division had been monitoring LINE and Telegram groups after receiving information about the alleged sale of firearms and explosive-circuit components, including squibs. Police traced the activity to the suspect and arranged an undercover purchase before arresting him at home.

Officers seized one modified .380-calibre blank gun and two more .380-calibre blank guns prepared for modification. The ammunition included 100 rounds of .380-calibre, 30 rounds of .22-calibre, 20 rounds of 5.56mm, 20 rounds of 9mm, 50 blank rounds and one 12-gauge round.

Police also took one 5.56mm magazine, four 7.62mm magazines, one .22-calibre magazine and 14 suspected explosive precursor items. Four of those were detonator cartridges, small electrically operated devices that can be used with C4 explosives. The devices have been sent for forensic examination, and explosive ordnance disposal officers have been asked to examine them.

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Police also found an explosive ordnance disposal manual at the residence.

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Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

During questioning, the suspect said he studied through Thailand’s non-formal education system and was interested in making firearms and explosive-trigger circuits. He reportedly said he had been assembling the components for about two years, since 2024.

He partially admitted to assembling explosive-related circuit boards but denied selling them. Police said they were not convinced and will expand the investigation to find out whether he supplied the items to anyone else and whether there are more buyers.

The suspect was charged with possessing firearms and ammunition without a licence, and possessing firearms that cannot legally be licensed. He was handed over, with the seized evidence, to Prawet Police Station investigators for further legal proceedings.

Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
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Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 10, 2026, 4:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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