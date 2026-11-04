Man arrested for sexually blackmailing children on TikTok, Roblox

Police arrested a Thai man in Chachoengsao over allegations that he coerced children he met through Roblox and TikTok into performing sexual acts on camera before using the recordings to blackmail them for money.

Three victims, aged around 10 to 13, have been identified so far, with police investigating whether more children were targeted.

The suspect, identified as 28 year old Rattaphon, was arrested under a warrant in Thung Phraya subdistrict, Sanam Chai Khet district, following an investigation by Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police.

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According to police, he approached children through TikTok and the online game Roblox before gaining their trust and persuading them to continue conversations on Discord.

He then allegedly accused the children of defamation or other illegal conduct, threatening to report them to their parents and police.

Investigators said he used these threats to frighten the children into participating in video calls, during which he forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves while recording the abuse.

Police said Rattaphon subsequently used the recordings to demand money, threatening to share the videos with the children’s friends and schools if they refused.

The alleged offences date back to at least October 15. The investigation began after the father of one of the girls discovered the threats while checking his daughter’s phone.

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He filed a complaint with Metropolitan Police investigators on October 29 and handed over the phone for examination, leading officers to investigate the suspect’s activities and identify additional victims.

Police arrested Rattaphon under a warrant covering sexual offences against children under 15, coercion, extortion, recording sexual abuse for unlawful gain and possession of child sexual abuse material for sexual purposes.

Investigators said Rattaphon confessed during questioning and admitted carrying out similar acts on several occasions.

Police are continuing to examine whether other children were targeted. The suspect was to be transferred to investigators at Lat Phrao Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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