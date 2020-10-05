Man allegedly chained his uncle and beat him to death with a bat | The Thaiger

Crime
Man allegedly chained his uncle and beat him to death with a bat
A man allegedly chained his uncle to a staircase and beat him to death with a baseball bat. 27 year old Jetsada Raksutee was found at his Chon Buri house and police say he appeared to be in a catatonic state. The body of his 45 year old uncle, Sonthaya Arnpoe, was found covered in blood with his leg chained to the staircase.
Police suspect Sonthaya died 3 hours before they were called to the scene. A few cars in the area also appeared to be damaged by the baseball bat. Neighbors say Jetsada has suffered from mental illness due to severe head injuries caused by a past road incident. Jetsada was taken to a psychiatric hospital to be evaluated.
Jetsada told police he had an argument with his uncle and then it “got physical”. Police say he has admitted to chaining his uncle to the stairs to make sure he wasn’t able to fight back or run away.
Police are still investigating. No charges have been officially laid by police at this stage.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Worst flood in years Chon Buri residents say, Pattaya City officials plan to build a flood barrier
Flooding from the weekend’s heavy storms damaged homes and local beaches in Pattaya and Banglamung in the Chon Buri province, with water levels on some roads 10 to 80 centimetres high. Some residents say it was the worst flood in years. Pattaya City officials are planning to build a flood barrier to prevent future flooding, according to Banglamung Sheriff Amnat Charoensri.
At least 10 homes in the Banglamung area were severely damaged, according to Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem. Water flooded homes at levels rose up to 30 centimetres, residents say. At some houses, walls completely collapsed, the Pattaya News reports. Many were sleeping during the storm and could not save their valuable belongings. Some say it’s the worst flood in years.
The mayor along with the Banglamung Sheriff and other Pattaya officials visited residents whose homes where damaged by the storm and handed out survival packages. The sheriff says city officials and volunteers are helping to clean up affected areas and repair property battered by the storms.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Helmet credited for saving student’s life after being ran over by a truck
A helmet has been credited by rescue workers as saving a young student motorbiker’s life after being run over by a truck following a collision with another vehicle. The accident, which happened in the Panat Nikhom District, of Thailand’s eastern Chon Buri province, happened after a vehicle stopped suddenly, causing the student to crash into it.
The student reportedly fell off the motorbike when a passing truck ran him over.
Rescue workers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a blue motorbike with a small amount of damage along with the 16 year old student, bearing only minor injuries to his skull. The student, whose name has withheld due to his age, was taken to a local hospital to be examined. Panat Nikhom Police say they are searching for the 2 vehicle drivers involved in the accident as they both fled after the crash.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Thailand’s oldest hippo turns 55 – VIDEO
Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday Mae Mali, Happy Birthday to you.
Thailand’s oldest hippopotamus turned 55 today and celebrated with a party at a Chon Buri zoo. She even munched on a special “birthday cake.” Watermelons, carrots, bananas, pumpkin, dragon fruit and berries were placed in a design over a mound of grass. In the middle, carrots were placed to make the number “55.”
(We’re sorry for being impolite and discussing a mature woman’s age)
Mae Mali, or Mother Mali, is pretty popular. A crowd of people came to her party at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. When the hippo walked out, the crowd began singing “Happy Birthday.” People watched as Mae Mali ate her birthday cake. Veterinarians say the hippo is excellent health for her age.
The hippo came to Thailand when she was a year old. The Tilburg Zoo in the Netherlands sent the hippo to Thailand on June 8, 1967. Since then, Mae Mali has given birth to 14 hippos. The hippo was well-known at Bangkok’s Dusit Zoo, until it closed down and the hippo was moved to Khao Kheow Open Zoo on December 18, 2018.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Ep.special : zoo to home ตอนพิเศษ : ฉลอง 55 ปี แม่มะลิ ฮิปโปโปเตมัส ขวัญใจชาวไทย
Ep.special : zoo to home ตอนพิเศษ : ฉลอง 55 ปี แม่มะลิ ฮิปโปโปเตมัส ขวัญใจชาวไทย เริ่มเวลา 09.30 น.
Posted by สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Monday, September 7, 2020
นักท่องเที่ยว และ แฟนคลับ แห่ร่วมฉลองวันเกิด ฮิปโปฯ แม่มะลิ 55 ปี ที่สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียวกันอย่างเนืองแน่น …
Posted by สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Monday, September 7, 2020
