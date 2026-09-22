DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker’s killer

Police reportedly found male DNA at the scene a week after a female Thai convenience store worker was found dead in her rented room in Udon Thani. Officers refused to disclose further details about the investigation, saying the information could affect the case.

The 24 year old convenience store worker, Phattarawarin, was found dead on the floor of her first-floor rented room in a two-storey building in Mueang district, Udon Thani, on September 15. Her body was covered with a blanket, with a black electric wire tightly wrapped around her neck.

An initial autopsy found that Phattarawarin died from strangulation about 20 hours before a colleague discovered her body.

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The colleague said Phattarawarin had taken one day of sick leave on Monday, September 14, but failed to report for work the following day.

A friend told the media that Phattarawarin usually left her room unlocked, both when she was inside and when she left the accommodation. The friend said he had previously warned her about the security risk.

Channel 7 reported an update on the investigation on Monday, September 21. Police ruled out suicide and reportedly found no evidence of sexual assault or signs of a struggle inside the room.

Investigators believe the killer could be someone from the neighbourhood. Security camera footage reportedly showed no one entering the building through the usual route, prompting police to investigate other possible ways into the room.

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Officers reportedly found male DNA at the scene that could help identify someone who entered the room. Police collected DNA samples from Phattarawarin’s friends, residents and neighbours for comparison.

Investigators also reportedly staged a call for help and dropped objects inside the room to determine whether people in the neighbouring room could hear what was happening. No one nearby reportedly heard a cry for help or sounds of a struggle.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police withholding further information to avoid affecting their work.

Phattarawarin’s family held her cremation in Sangkhom district of Nong Khai on Sunday, September 20. A merit-making ceremony was held the following day.

Phattarawarin’s close friend, identified as Tong, told Channel 7 about an unexplained incident at a local grocery store near his home. Tong said a female stranger hugged him and asked, “Why don’t you help me?” before she lost consciousness.

Tong said the woman looked and sounded like Phattarawarin. He believed that his friend’s spirit remained unsettled and was waiting for justice.

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