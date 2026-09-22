DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker’s killer

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 11:14 AM
2 minutes read
DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker’s killer
Photo via Facebook/ อุดรบอกต่อ

Police reportedly found male DNA at the scene a week after a female Thai convenience store worker was found dead in her rented room in Udon Thani. Officers refused to disclose further details about the investigation, saying the information could affect the case.

The 24 year old convenience store worker, Phattarawarin, was found dead on the floor of her first-floor rented room in a two-storey building in Mueang district, Udon Thani, on September 15. Her body was covered with a blanket, with a black electric wire tightly wrapped around her neck.

An initial autopsy found that Phattarawarin died from strangulation about 20 hours before a colleague discovered her body.

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Thai woman found dead naked
Photo via FM91 BKK

The colleague said Phattarawarin had taken one day of sick leave on Monday, September 14, but failed to report for work the following day.

A friend told the media that Phattarawarin usually left her room unlocked, both when she was inside and when she left the accommodation. The friend said he had previously warned her about the security risk.

Channel 7 reported an update on the investigation on Monday, September 21. Police ruled out suicide and reportedly found no evidence of sexual assault or signs of a struggle inside the room.

Investigators believe the killer could be someone from the neighbourhood. Security camera footage reportedly showed no one entering the building through the usual route, prompting police to investigate other possible ways into the room.

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Thai convenience store worker murder investigation continues
Photo via Facebook/ อุดรบอกต่อ

Officers reportedly found male DNA at the scene that could help identify someone who entered the room. Police collected DNA samples from Phattarawarin’s friends, residents and neighbours for comparison.

Investigators also reportedly staged a call for help and dropped objects inside the room to determine whether people in the neighbouring room could hear what was happening. No one nearby reportedly heard a cry for help or sounds of a struggle.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police withholding further information to avoid affecting their work.

Thai murder victim's friend encounters spirit
Photo via Facebook/ อุดรบอกต่อ

Phattarawarin’s family held her cremation in Sangkhom district of Nong Khai on Sunday, September 20. A merit-making ceremony was held the following day.

Phattarawarin’s close friend, identified as Tong, told Channel 7 about an unexplained incident at a local grocery store near his home. Tong said a female stranger hugged him and asked, “Why don’t you help me?” before she lost consciousness.

Tong said the woman looked and sounded like Phattarawarin. He believed that his friend’s spirit remained unsettled and was waiting for justice.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 11:14 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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