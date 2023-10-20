Animal trafficking ring in Spain busted, 400 pets rescued and 13 arrested (video)

Photo: Spanish Police.

Over 400 pets, primarily cats and dogs, have been rescued in Spain from a major smuggling operation that illegally trafficked animals from Eastern Europe into Spain via Andorra.

The animal trafficking group profited from selling these animals inside Spain, resulting in the arrest of 13 suspects facing charges of animal cruelty, document forgery, and fraud.

These animal trafficking charges surfaced after the sale of animals with deteriorated health conditions was discovered, contradicting the forged documents that claimed the animals were in good health.

The operations began to unravel last September, following complaints lodged three years ago about the dreadful state of pets sold from a pet shop in Barcelona, where 33 sick dogs were found.

Several of the rescued animals, some of which belong to high-value breeds, were illegally purchased online. Others were bred in various centres run by criminal gangs, where female animals were exploited to produce as many offspring as possible, disregarding their health.

The pets were then transported by road in cramped and unhygienic conditions, on journeys sometimes stretching over 2,000 kilometres. This led to the spread of infections and contagious diseases among the animals.

One member of the criminal gang, a veterinarian, was implicated, signing off on documents to create credibility and ensure the supposed good health of the animals. This individual also advised gang members on how to hide the forged documents during inspections and animal control operations.

This animal trafficking crackdown follows Spain’s recent implementation of stricter laws regarding the sale and ownership of pets in September, including the prohibition of sales in pet shops. Violations of these laws could result in imprisonment or a maximum fine of 200,000 euros (7.6 million baht), reported KhaoSod.

