3 die in axe attack in Maha Sarakham over alleged affair

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 1:56 PM
2 minutes read
3 die in axe attack in Maha Sarakham over alleged affair
Photo via Facebook/ RTP Cyber village สภ.เขวาใหญ่ จว.มหาสารคาม

A Thai man fatally attacked his wife and two neighbours in Maha Sarakham province on October 16, with investigators examining a long-running dispute over an alleged affair.

Officers from Kaowyai Police Station were called to Ban Khong Kut Wian in Kham Riang subdistrict, Kantharawichai district, on Friday night to investigate a violent altercation.

Police found three injured people beside a community road. They were identified as 52 year old Jomsri, 48 year old Supaporn and 45 year old Suraset. Rescue workers took them to Maha Sarakham Hospital.

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Residents told police that their neighbour, 57 year old Khampong, had allegedly attacked the three people with a knife and an axe before returning to his home.

Thai man kills neighbours and wife in Maha Sarakham
Photo via Facebook/ RTP Cyber village สภ.เขวาใหญ่ จว.มหาสารคาม

Officers entered the house and reportedly found Khampong attempting to take his own life. They intervened before he could do so.

During a search, police found his wife, 51 year old Amara, unconscious in the bedroom. Khampong admitted to strangling her with a bag strap, according to the report. She was taken for medical treatment but died.

Maha Sarakham Hospital later confirmed that Jomsri and Supaporn also died from their injuries. The report did not provide an updated outcome for Suraset.

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Village head Urai Boonla told police and KhaoSod that the families had conflicted for some time after Khampong allegedly began a relationship with his neighbours’ daughter. The pair reportedly had a one year old child together.

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Three dies in affair conflict in Maha Sarakham
Photo via Facebook/ RTP Cyber village สภ.เขวาใหญ่ จว.มหาสารคาม

According to Urai, the neighbours opposed the relationship, while Khampong’s wife wanted a divorce. The dispute continued because Khampong did not agree to separate from his wife.

Khampong acknowledged the relationship during questioning, saying the woman had regularly visited his home and that they had grown close. He said he did not want to divorce his wife or establish a family with the younger woman.

He reportedly said the dispute had caused repeated arguments between the two families before the latest incident turned fatal.

Khampong was reportedly charged with causing injury leading to death. Investigators are gathering further evidence to determine whether additional charges will be filed. The precise charges and the investigation’s latest status require confirmation from police.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 1:56 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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