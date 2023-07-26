Bangkok luxury homes raided in 300 million baht fraud search featuring ‘Crypto King’

Picture courtesy of เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand Facebook

A massive operation launched by Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), dubbed The Hunt for the Crypto King Ep:3, led to the raid of two luxury homes in central Bangkok. Taking place today, the operation was conducted under the authority of police officials including Assistant Division Commander Amnaj Traipoj and his team. The undertaking resulted in the confiscation of possessions and potential evidence worth more than 300 million baht (US$8.7 million).

At the first location in Saphan Sung district, a three-storey residence valued at 45 million baht was thoroughly searched under the court warrant number 505/2566 issued on Monday. From this exploration, the team discovered numerous amounts of crucial documents about the case, a military-style uniform with the name ‘Sompong Su’ sewn onto it, and photos of a man wearing a similar uniform commemorating training graduation from a defensive reserve force course. The property maintenance staff confirmed that the homeowner was a Chinese man named Su Pheng Fei, also known as Sompong Su.

Besides that, vehicles including a white Toyota Alphard with license plate กย909 BKK, a black Toyota REVO with red plates ถ4605 BKK, two land title deeds, one safe, and eight condo units from the One Nine Five Asoke-Rama 9 project were seized, worthy roughly 300 million baht, reported KhaoSod.

The case is suspected to link with Sompong. The officer believed that these properties were bought from monies gained from fraudulent activities and used by the company Xin Rui Technology. The company was registered on October 26, 2022, as a real estate and real estate consulting business with a registered capital of 49.5 million baht. The police intend to use the proceeds from auctioning off these assets to compensate the victims. The police are continuing to collect evidence and witnesses and will issue a summons to Sompong to explain his acquisition of these properties.

The operation extends from the Trust No One Crypto King world chase Ep:1 and Ep:2 operations that led to a search of six points in the Sri Nakarin region and the apprehension of 31 year old Sausian Su, 25 year old Ki Yi Yee, and Kamheng Chuenmontri, a Lao national, according to court arrest warrants numbers 1665-1666/2566 issued on May 26.

All three were charged with deception and money laundering. The trio fooled victims via profound social media profiles and persuaded them to invest in fake platforms to trade cryptocurrencies, causing damages of over 35 million baht, which is linked to Sompong.