Dentist, ex dispute more than 20 million baht in gifts and assets

An LGBTQIA+ dentist accused a woman in Khon Kaen of obtaining more than 20 million baht in money and assets during their six-year relationship, while the woman denies the allegation and says she will not return the items given to her.

Dentist Siranee sought help from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive in an effort to recover the money and property. Siranee said a complaint had already been filed with police but that no update had been received on the progress of the case.

Siranee said she first met the woman, identified as Gig, online in 2019. They communicated through Facebook before starting a relationship.

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According to Siranee, Gig persuaded the dentist to move to her home province of Khon Kaen, and Siranee agreed.

The dentist said he subsequently gave Gig money, gold jewellery, designer clothing, luxury cars, mobile phones, buildings and other assets. He also allowed her to hold shares in his dental clinics and paid for cosmetic surgery for her.

The dentist estimated that he had spent more than 20 million baht on Gig during their relationship.

Siranee said he later proposed marriage and asked Gig to sign a marriage certificate. Gig reportedly rejected the proposal, saying Siranee had substantial debt and that she did not want the debt to become a burden on them.

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According to Siranee, Gig repeatedly postponed the marriage discussion until the dentist discovered that the man whom Gig had previously introduced as her older brother was actually her husband. This man reportedly lived in the same house with Gig’s parents and knew that Gig was in a relationship with Siranee.

The discovery prompted Siranee to end the relationship and demand the return of his money and assets. He alleged that Gig and her husband had worked together to obtain his property and money.

Gig gave her account of the dispute in an interview with Channel 8. She denied scamming Siranee and said she would not return the gifts she had received, arguing that the dentist had willingly given them to her during their relationship.

Gig acknowledged that she had married the man she introduced as her brother but said her parents had pressured her into the marriage. She said she had never had romantic feelings for a man and was attracted to women and tomboys.

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Gig said the relationship with the man lasted only about a year and that they had not signed a marriage certificate. She said he continued living at her home because he helped care for her parents. Gig also claimed that she had explained this situation to Siranee from the beginning of their relationship.

Gig further accused Siranee of having financial problems linked to his luxurious lifestyle. She claimed that Siranee had borrowed 3 million baht from her to operate the clinic.

The woman maintained that she would not return the valuables or other items Siranee had given her. She also urged the dentist to repay his alleged debt if he wanted to retain full ownership of the shares in his dental clinic.

No further details about legal proceedings involving either party have been made public. Police handling the complaint have not yet stated the case.