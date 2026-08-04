Lao bank denies money laundering accusation made by Thai social media accounts

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 4, 2026, 1:31 PM
1 minute read
Lao bank denies money laundering accusation made by Thai social media accounts | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Representatives of Lao Development Bank (LDB) travelled to Thailand to pursue legal action against three Thai social media accounts accused of spreading false claims linking the bank to money laundering for call centre scam networks.

LDB representatives, accompanied by officials from the Lao government, met Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Nattasak Chaowanasai on Sunday, August 2, to discuss the complaint and the legal process.

According to DailyNews, the bank said the three social media accounts alleged that Lao Development Bank was providing payment gateway services used to launder money for call centre scam gangs, online gambling operators and other illegal businesses.

LDB rejected the allegations, stating that the claims had damaged the reputation of both the bank and Laos while undermining confidence among the public, investors and international financial partners.

lao bank sues thai social media accounts for false money laundering accusation
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

The bank said it operates in compliance with Lao law and follows anti-money laundering regulations, including strict Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

The CIB commissioner acknowledged the complaint and assigned investigators to gather evidence and continue the inquiry before any further legal action.

During the meeting, Lao representatives also requested an update on a separate investment fraud case in which a Lao business operator was among the victims. Authorities said the case caused losses exceeding one billion baht.

Related Articles

Police said several suspects had already been arrested and assets believed to have been obtained through the fraud had been seized. Investigators are continuing efforts to identify and arrest other people connected to the case.

Lao bank denies money laundering accusation
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Thailand has previously investigated financial institutions and banking staff over links to money laundering. In May, three Thai bank employees were arrested after police alleged they helped Chinese scam operators launder about 2.2 billion baht.

Investigators said the employees allowed 15 Chinese nationals, who had entered Thailand as tourists, to open bank accounts that were later used to receive millions of baht before the account holders allegedly left the country.

In September 2020, four Thai banks also came under scrutiny following the release of leaked documents from the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which identified 92 suspicious financial transactions connected to Thailand.

Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office launched an investigation into those transactions, but the outcome has not been made public.

Latest Thailand News
Lao bank denies money laundering accusation made by Thai social media accounts | Thaiger Crime News

Lao bank denies money laundering accusation made by Thai social media accounts

30 seconds ago
Russian tourist dies after motorcycle collides with truck on Rama 2 Road | Thaiger Road deaths

Russian tourist dies after motorcycle collides with truck on Rama 2 Road

2 hours ago
British tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room on check-out day | Thaiger Phuket News

British tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room on check-out day

2 hours ago
Shanghai man nearly dies after eating raw marinated seafood in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shanghai man nearly dies after eating raw marinated seafood in Thailand

2 hours ago
Shoulder bump leads to street fight near Chiang Mai landmark | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Shoulder bump leads to street fight near Chiang Mai landmark

3 hours ago
Norwegian man disappears after travelling to Jomtien | Thaiger Pattaya News

Norwegian man disappears after travelling to Jomtien

3 hours ago
Bangkok to transfer Green Line BTS to government to unify rail managemen | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to transfer Green Line BTS to government to unify rail managemen

4 hours ago
Pakistani man cries after Thai woman reports sexual assault on flight | Thaiger Thailand News

Pakistani man cries after Thai woman reports sexual assault on flight

4 hours ago
Turkish-German man apologises after his social detox triggers missing complaint | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Turkish-German man apologises after his social detox triggers missing complaint

19 hours ago
Norwegian man caught on video assaulting, making death threats in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Norwegian man caught on video assaulting, making death threats in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch | Thaiger Bangkok News

Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch

21 hours ago
Former Thai singer seeks damages, alleging injury from Singapore Airlines meal | Thaiger Aviation News

Former Thai singer seeks damages, alleging injury from Singapore Airlines meal

21 hours ago
Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case

22 hours ago
2 police killed, 3 others injured during arrest of drug offenders in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

2 police killed, 3 others injured during arrest of drug offenders in Narathiwat

22 hours ago
Undercover Thai police expose &#8216;black dollar scam&#8217; operated by 4 foreigners | Thaiger Bangkok News

Undercover Thai police expose ‘black dollar scam’ operated by 4 foreigners

24 hours ago
Isan Creative Festival 2026 wraps up, cementing the Northeast&#8217;s creative economy push | Thaiger Events

Isan Creative Festival 2026 wraps up, cementing the Northeast’s creative economy push

1 day ago
Thai gunman dies after fatal shooting at funeral ceremony in Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai gunman dies after fatal shooting at funeral ceremony in Bangkok temple

1 day ago
PM Anutin meets family of Russian siblings and vows full investigation | Thaiger Pattaya News

PM Anutin meets family of Russian siblings and vows full investigation

1 day ago
Malaysia high-income threshold gap narrows to 7.1%, minister says | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia high-income threshold gap narrows to 7.1%, minister says

1 day ago
Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3

1 day ago
Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai

2 days ago
Thailand plans UNESCO nomination for Death Railway | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans UNESCO nomination for Death Railway

2 days ago
Phuket woman charged after beheading mother-in-law | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman charged after beheading mother-in-law

2 days ago
Corrections Department defends risk checks before Chon Buri release | Thaiger Pattaya News

Corrections Department defends risk checks before Chon Buri release

2 days ago
Thailand expands nominee checks to post-registration changes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expands nominee checks to post-registration changes

2 days ago
Crime News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 4, 2026, 1:31 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.