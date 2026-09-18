American child sex offence suspect returned to Alabama after Phuket arrest

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 4:24 PM
1 minute read
American child sex offence suspect returned to Alabama after Phuket arrest | Thaiger
Photo via IDMB/ Phuket Times

American suspect Lance Michael Beck, arrested in Phuket last month over serious child sex offence allegations, has been returned to Alabama and is now being held without bail, US officials announced yesterday, September 17.

Thai police arrested Beck in Phuket on August 29 after US authorities sought assistance locating him. He was detained ahead of his return to the United States, where the case has now moved into the American judicial process.

Lance Michael Beck has been returned to the US after his Phuket arrest and is now held without bail in Alabama on five charges.
Photo via abc3340

US authorities said Beck faces five charges in St. Clair County involving a child under 12: first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual torture, facilitating the travel of a child for a sexual purpose and human trafficking.

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Officials said that after learning Beck had fled to Thailand, US officials obtained a federal warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and coordinated with Thai law enforcement to locate him.

Lance Michael Beck has been returned to the US after his Phuket arrest and is now held without bail in Alabama on five charges.
Photo via IDMB

The operation involved investigators from the Investigation Division Metropolitan Bureau (IDMB), Immigration Division 3 and Sakhu Police Station in Phuket.

According to the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office, Thai police located and arrested Beck in Phuket within eight hours of receiving the federal warrant.

Less than three weeks after the federal warrant was received, Beck had been returned to Birmingham, Alabama, to face legal proceedings.

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Lance Michael Beck has been returned to the US after his Phuket arrest and is now held without bail in Alabama on five charges.
Photo via IDMB

Dave Fitzgibbons, special agent in charge of the FBI Birmingham Field Office, highlighted the speed of the operation and credited cooperation between US federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and their Thai counterparts.

US officials said the operation reflected wider cooperation between the FBI and Thai law enforcement in locating people accused of fleeing prosecution across international borders.

Beck is currently being held at St. Clair County Jail in Alabama without bail while the investigation and court proceedings continue.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 4:24 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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