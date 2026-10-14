Lampang teen beaten over gaming debt, threatened into silence

A 17 year old boy in Lampang filed a complaint yesterday, October 13, after a video surfaced showing three teenage boys repeatedly punching, kicking and stomping on him over a debt linked to an online gaming account.

The boy, identified by the pseudonym B, went to Mae Mo Police Station with his 33 year old mother, Ae, at about 8pm. The attack had happened more than two weeks earlier, but B said he stayed silent because he was threatened with another beating if he went to the police.

The video shows B lying on the ground beside a road as three boys, aged between 15 and 17, attack him. One repeatedly stomps on his face and punches and kicks him in the head and face, while the other two also join in.

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B can be heard repeatedly apologising as the beating continues. The person filming appears to try several times to stop the group before the three eventually walk away.

Another video that surfaced recently shows one member of the group assaulting a student in an incident from about two years ago, with the victim pleading for the attack to stop.

Ae said she had only seen the video of her son on October 13, while B had refused to attend school for several days but would not tell her why.

She later learned that he was afraid the group would attack him again. After seeing the footage, she took him to the police to pursue the case.

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The dispute began with an online gaming account B bought from another teenager, identified as C, for 700 baht.

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C later bought the account back for 1,400 baht, but after C spoke badly about him to other people, B secretly regained control of the account and passed it to another friend for 600 baht.

When C found out, he went to B’s home and the two sides discussed the dispute. They eventually agreed that B would repay C 3,000 baht.

B had already paid 1,700 baht, leaving 1,300 baht outstanding. He then missed about a week of payments because he had no money.

On September 25, a friend called and invited him to play football in Mae Mo district. B arrived at about 4pm to 5pm, and around 10 minutes later four other boys arrived on motorcycles.

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B believes C had asked the group to collect the remaining debt from him. He was also told that the outstanding 1,300 baht should be paid directly to one member of the group.

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That boy had previously posted on social media about collecting the debt and had gone to B’s rented home to demand payment.

The confrontation then led to the beating captured in the video.

After the attack, B said he was threatened with further violence if he went to police. Afraid the group would come after him again, he kept the assault from his family and continued paying the debt, which had fallen to just 280 baht by October 13.

The situation changed when the video began circulating, and police called B in for questioning.

While he was speaking with officers, one of the boys allegedly called him again and warned him not to tell police the truth, threatening another attack if he did.

Mae Mo investigators have since brought in the three youths seen attacking him in the video for preliminary questioning and are preparing further legal proceedings.

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