Twisted taste: Noodle vendor’s simmering feud ends in chilling murder in northern Thailand

A 49 year old noodle vendor was arrested for the brutal murder of a 63 year old moneylender in Lampang, northern Thailand. The alleged crime stemmed from a dispute over loan repayment that escalated into violence, shocking the local community. Anantasin, also known as Pa Sarge, was found dead in his home in Pong San Thong, Mueang Lampang, on Tuesday, August 29.

Officials from Phayao Provincial Police Station, led by Police Major General Wisit Pluemchai, yesterday apprehended the suspect, Charan, following an arrest warrant issued by Lampang Provincial Court. The key evidence in the case was captured footage of a man in black entering the victim’s residence and subsequently leaving on a blue Honda Wave motorcycle registered in Lampang.

Charan confessed to authorities that he had borrowed a substantial amount from Anantasin to support his noodle business. However, when Anantasin approached him for repayment, Charan, unable to pay off his debt, lost his temper and attacked Anantasin with a hammer.

After committing the brutal murder, Charan fled with cash and gold worth over 20,000 baht from the victim’s residence. He sold some of the stolen items and kept the rest at home before fleeing to Phayao, where he was eventually apprehended by the police.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Lampang Provincial Police for further legal proceedings in this brutal murder case, reported KhaoSod.

