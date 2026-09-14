Kwan Usamanee files police complaint over threat in Bangkok park

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 2:24 PM
2 minutes read
Kwan Usamanee files police complaint over threat in Bangkok park | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online and ThaiRath

Thai actress Usamanee “Kwan” Waithayanon filed a police complaint after being threatened while exercising with her fan club at a public park in Bangkok yesterday, September 13. She believes that the incident may be connected to her involvement in the investigation into the death of Nida “Tangmo” Pacharawirapong.

Kwan went to Lumpini Police Station after the incident, which occurred at around 9am while she was meeting members of her fan club, Uzi Club, at Benjakitti Park.

According to Kwan, an unidentified man approached her, pointed at her and told her that she “must change her account in three months”. She said the man repeated the message six or seven times before she and her fans decided to confront him.

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Kwan Usamanee faces threat after account on Tangmo's case
Photo via MGR Online

Kwan said the man then ran away and attempted to leave the area. She added that he mentioned the name of a high-profile politician who had previously served as deputy minister and minister in the previous government. The man also challenged Kwan to contact the politician or file a complaint against him.

Kwan said she was frightened because she believed the man could track her down and approach her again. She suspected that someone had arranged the encounter and believed it could be connected to her involvement in the Tangmo case.

Tangmo reportedly fell from a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River on February 24, 2022. Her body was found on February 26, with the reported cause of death being drowning following an accidental fall. Injuries found on her body were reported to have been caused by a boat propeller.

Kwan filed police complaint after threat at Bangkok public park
Photo via MGR Online

Some of Tangmo’s fans have continued to follow the case through an investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), believing that her death may have involved murder.

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Panthep Phuaphongphan, chairman of the Yam Fao Phaendin Foundation, has been working with several departments and specialists to seek further evidence surrounding Tangmo’s death.

Panthep has accused Tangmo’s friend and manager, Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat, of providing false information to police and the court. He also accused Gatick of editing photographs showing her and Tangmo on the boat.

According to Panthep, some photographs presented by Gatick in court were actually taken on another boat where Kwan and her friends were travelling on the same night.

Kwan Usamanee on Chao Phraya boat
Photo via ThaiRath

Kwan gave her account to Nonthaburi Police Station at the beginning of this month. She later spoke to the media and urged the public to continue following the investigation into Tangmo’s death in the hope that it would provide justice.

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Kwan also asked the public to watch over her, saying she feared that she could face danger after becoming involved in the case.

Police have not released further information about the identity of the man Kwan reported or provided an update on the investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 2:24 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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