Krabi police arrest five over drug debt intimidation shootings

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 3:35 PM
2 minutes read
Krabi police arrest five over drug debt intimidation shootings
Photo via Komchadluek

Krabi Police have arrested five suspects over shootings outside three homes in separate districts over three consecutive days, allegedly carried out for 20,000 baht per attack to intimidate people over unpaid drug debts.

The shootings took place from October 25 to 27 in Ao Luek, Mueang Krabi and Lam Thap districts. Police said the group had been hired by a drug network based in a neighbouring country.

The first incident occurred before dawn on October 25, when gunmen travelling in a white Chevrolet saloon allegedly opened fire outside a home in Laem Sak subdistrict, Ao Luek district.

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On the night of October 26, a red Toyota car was reportedly used in a similar shooting in Thap Prik subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district.

A third incident followed on October 27 in Lam Thap district, where the suspects allegedly used the same white Chevrolet from the first shooting.

Five suspects were arrested over Krabi shootings, allegedly to intimidate people over unpaid drug debts for 20,000 baht per attack.
Photo via Komchadluek

Following the incidents, the investigation led police to a resort in Nuea Khlong district, where officers surrounded the property and arrested five suspects.

The four men arrested, all from Krabi province, were identified as 35 year old Tharathep, 20 year old Fahat, 18 year old Patcharaphon, and 27 year old Katanyu.

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The fifth suspect was Nara, a 25 year old woman from Sikao district in Trang province.

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Five suspects were arrested over Krabi shootings, allegedly to intimidate people over unpaid drug debts for 20,000 baht per attack.
Photo via Komchadluek

Police are also searching for two additional suspects, identified as 41 year old Bodin and 25 year old Jetsada.

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Officers seized the two cars allegedly used in the shootings, an AK-style assault rifle, ammunition and spent cartridge cases found inside both vehicles.

According to police, the five arrested suspects admitted during questioning that they had been hired by a drug network in a neighbouring country to fire shots outside homes as a warning over unpaid drug debts. The group allegedly received 20,000 baht for each shooting.

Five suspects were arrested over Krabi shootings, allegedly to intimidate people over unpaid drug debts for 20,000 baht per attack.
Photo via Komchadluek

The five were handed over to investigators to face charges of possessing a military-grade firearm without permission, jointly carrying firearms in public without permission, and discharging firearms in a town, village or community without reasonable cause.

Police are continuing efforts to locate the two remaining suspects.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 3:35 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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