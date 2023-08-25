Temple rampage: Knife-wielding man threatens novices, injures officer

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 39 year old man, identified as Nathee Meebun, went on a temple rampage wielding a knife and threatening to attack three novices. Upon receiving the report, a team of voluntary police officers rushed to the scene, with one officer sustaining injuries in the process.

Upon reaching the temple rampage scene, located at Wat Pa Somanat Santayaram in Nong Khon Kwang, a voluntary police officer, Anek Sahai Kaen, 63 years old, was found with two cuts on his forehead. Nathee, who was still in a state of frenzy, was subdued and successfully disarmed by the police with the help of a baton. A search of Nathee’s residence revealed no further incidents of violence or harm to other individuals. The wounded officer, Anek, admitted to being under the influence of drugs, which he consumed after work.

Anek revealed that he had been instructed to intervene in a situation where a drug-intoxicated individual was threatening three novices with a knife. Along with two companions, he proceeded to the temple, where he was attacked by Nathee. Fortunately, another group of police officers arrived just in time to apprehend Nathee.

A 17 year old novice stated that Nathee had been residing in a nearby temple hut for about a year. He was known to consume drugs and would often wander around the temple armed with a knife, threatening the novice. Despite feeling threatened, the novice never shared these incidents with the temple monk before the temple rampage event.

Phra Chakrabongse Tejawaro, a monk who was involved in the temple rampage incident, stated that Nathee, who is unstable, had been living in the temple for about a year. He was known to always carry a knife and would threaten anyone who approached him. When he threatened to attack the novice, the monk reported the incident to the officers. When the officers arrived, they were attacked by him, resulting in injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Nathee’s mother, 61 year old Lamphun, was heartbroken to hear about her son’s actions. She revealed that he had been working at an ice factory and had a wife and child. However, due to family issues, they separated, causing Nathee to resort to drugs. Despite attempts to get him treated, he relapsed and started living in the temple. His behaviour changed drastically after he started consuming drugs. Lamphun expressed deep regret over her son’s actions and hoped for legal action against him and for him to get the treatment he needed to recover.

