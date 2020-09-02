image
Connect with us

Crime

Philippine president says “kill the drug traffickers”

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Philippine president says &#8220;kill the drug traffickers&#8221; | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

“If it’s drugs, you shoot and kill. That’s the arrangement.”

Philippine police have been ordered to kill those caught trafficking drugs. Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte said publicly during a Cabinet meeting that he wanted a revised crackdown on the country’s drug trafficking. The country’s leader is known for his strong anti-drug and hard-ball stance on drug dealing and trafficking, backed by the national police, where more than 5,700 alleged drug suspects have been killed.

The president gave the order to Bureau of Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrer, who is a retired army general and former military chief of staff. While the commissioner did not attend the meeting, Duterte reiterated to the Cabinet what he told the commissioner in a previous meeting. The president mentioned he approved the commissioner’s request for firearms, but no one has been killed yet using the new guns, telling the customs officer to “shape up.”

“Drugs are still flowing inside the country through customs … I approved the purchase of firearms and until now you haven’t killed even one? I told him, ‘Shape up’ … I told him straight, ‘Drugs are still flowing in. I’d like you to kill there … anyway, I’ll back you up and you won’t get jailed. If it’s drugs, you shoot and kill. That’s the arrangement.”

The president has a history of threatening drug dealers, but has also denied ordering the extrajudicial killings. More than 5,700 drug suspects were killed during the 4 year anti-drug campaign. Most of the suspects were poor. Duterte claims those killed by police during the campaign threatened the lives of police officers.

Human rights groups got involved and the alleged crimes were reviewed by the International Criminal Court. In independent investigations by human rights groups, they found that some police killings were allegedly covered up by authorities. They say the scene was altered and police officers allegedly placed firearms in the victims’ hands to make it look like they fought back.

Police have responded by saying, if the human rights groups do have evidence of the alleged misconduct, then they should file criminal complaints in court.

In 2018, President Duterte placed the military in control of the customs bureau after large shipments of methamphetamine entered the country through Manila. Duterte says he will continue the crackdown in his remaining two years as president.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Body found with gunshot wound, police open murder investigation

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

52 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Body found with gunshot wound, police open murder investigation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

Police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found in a drain in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand. He had a gunshot wound to his head and officers say he was shot from a close range. His hands were found handcuffed behind his back. A local was fishing at the Tha Rua-Hua Trud canal this morning around 10am when he saw something floating in a drain by the canal. At first he thought it might be a dog, but then he realised it was a human body. Forensic responders suspect the man had been […]

Continue Reading

Crime

“Boss” inquiry uncovers evidence of corruption and conspiracy

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

“Boss” inquiry uncovers evidence of corruption and conspiracy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily Mail

The inquiry ordered by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha into the handling of the case against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has uncovered a trail of corruption and conspiracy. The fugitive Red Bull heir, grandson of the Red Bull co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya, was accused of killing a 47 year old Bangkok police officer in September 2012 by dragging him and his motorbike under his Ferrari for 100 metres. Boss subsequently failed to show for no fewer than 8 summonses and somehow managed to flee the country in 2017 in his family’s private jet to Singapore. While living abroad, local media had no difficulties […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Student union president arrested in Bangkok for July rally

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Student union president arrested in Bangkok for July rally | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

The president of the Student Union of Thailand was arrested while in a taxi on her way to class in Bangkok. This comes after a string of arrests police have made on political activists with many charges relating to the pro-democracy protest in July. 21 year old Jutatip Sirikhan video recorded her arrest and posted it live on her Facebook page. An officer in plain, civilian clothes arrested her while she was in a taxi on her way to university. The officer told her that he was a Bangkok Metropolitan Police and told her there was a warrant for her […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending