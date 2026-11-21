Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Police in Khon Kaen have arrested five Thais accused of withdrawing scam victims’ money from rented mule accounts at a shopping mall, for a network police say a Chinese boss ran from abroad. The two account holders said they were paid 5,000 baht a day, and the group allegedly handled about 15 million baht.

Provincial Police Region 4, which covers the northeast, announced the arrests yesterday, November 20. The digital fraud teams of two banks had flagged account holders making suspicious cash withdrawals at a bank counter inside a Khon Kaen mall, and officers linked the same group to a withdrawal at another bank on November 14.

Plain-clothes officers watched the group take out cash at the bank and detained all five, aged 29 to 36, in the mall’s second-floor car park as they prepared to drive away. Police seized 680,000 baht in cash, 480,000 baht withdrawn from one account and 200,000 baht from the other, and charged the five with membership of a secret society, with the case passed to Mueang Khon Kaen police.

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The 200,000 baht came from an account that had received money from a 25 year old man who lost about 3.5 million baht to the scammers. When police in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district tried to warn him, he did not believe they were real officers, appeared to be under pressure from the gang and switched off his phone, and officers reached him only through his mother before he filed a complaint at Bang Rak police station.

According to police, the two account holders said they had rented their accounts to the network and were taken to withdraw victims’ money at banks inside malls in several northeastern provinces. The other three allegedly controlled the accounts for the boss abroad and earned 10,000 baht for every 1 million baht that victims transferred in, and police said the five admitted to receiving about 30 transfers.

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Police said overseas call-centre gangs found the victims and told them the large sums in their accounts came from crime and had to be moved to a police account for checks before being returned. Police Region 4 urged the public not to believe such calls, to report them to the nearest police station and never to rush a transfer, adding that people who have done nothing illegal have nothing to fear.

The arrests follow a case in January, when police arrested a Vietnamese man and four Thais at a Bangkok meeting to buy bank accounts for use in online scams.

For anyone with a Thai bank account, letting another person use it is an offence under Thailand’s 2023 emergency decree on technology crime, carrying up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 300,000 baht or both. Police have also warned that account holders can be charged as accomplices to fraud and sued for damages by victims.

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