Khon Kaen man held for renting out ID cards for club entry

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 2:12 PM
1 minute read
Khon Kaen man held for renting out ID cards for club entry
Photo via ThaiRath

Police in Khon Kaen arrested a 19 year old Thai man accused of renting identity cards to teenagers under 20 who wanted to enter nightclubs.

Officers from Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station began investigating the alleged Khon Kaen ID card rental service after receiving complaints from witnesses and staff at entertainment venues in the city centre.

Police traced the service to an Instagram account using the name “isxarl_”. The account allegedly advertised identity cards for rent at 100 baht each and instructed customers to meet the account holder at a club on Ruen Rom Road.

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Officers monitored the reported meeting location and identified a man later named as Nat. A search allegedly found five identity cards in his possession.

ID card rental suspect arrested
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวขอนแก่นวีคลี่นิวส์

Police said Nat admitted to renting the cards. He allegedly told investigators that he bought identity cards from other people for between 60 and 100 baht each before advertising them online. His customers were teenagers under 20 who wanted to enter clubs and bars.

Nat was taken to the police station for further questioning and legal proceedings. Police initially charged him under Section 15 of the National Identity Card Act for using another person’s identity card for improper benefit to himself or another person. The offence carries a prison sentence of six months to five years, a fine, or both.

Police have not reported whether the teenagers who allegedly rented the cards will be identified or face legal action.

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It is also unclear whether the people who allegedly sold their identity cards to Nat will face any charges.

Thai man arrested renting out ID cards for teen partygoers
Photo via ThaiRath

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 2:12 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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