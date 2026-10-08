Khon Kaen man held for renting out ID cards for club entry

Police in Khon Kaen arrested a 19 year old Thai man accused of renting identity cards to teenagers under 20 who wanted to enter nightclubs.

Officers from Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station began investigating the alleged Khon Kaen ID card rental service after receiving complaints from witnesses and staff at entertainment venues in the city centre.

Police traced the service to an Instagram account using the name “isxarl_”. The account allegedly advertised identity cards for rent at 100 baht each and instructed customers to meet the account holder at a club on Ruen Rom Road.

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Officers monitored the reported meeting location and identified a man later named as Nat. A search allegedly found five identity cards in his possession.

Police said Nat admitted to renting the cards. He allegedly told investigators that he bought identity cards from other people for between 60 and 100 baht each before advertising them online. His customers were teenagers under 20 who wanted to enter clubs and bars.

Nat was taken to the police station for further questioning and legal proceedings. Police initially charged him under Section 15 of the National Identity Card Act for using another person’s identity card for improper benefit to himself or another person. The offence carries a prison sentence of six months to five years, a fine, or both.

Police have not reported whether the teenagers who allegedly rented the cards will be identified or face legal action.

It is also unclear whether the people who allegedly sold their identity cards to Nat will face any charges.

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