Khon Kaen concert altercation ends in fatal shooting incident, suspect claims self-defence

Photo: KhaoSod

Khon Kaen police charged a man following a fatal shooting incident that occurred after a concert. The suspect, Anucha Sidaput, also known as 22 year old Kung, defended his actions, claiming self-defence against a group he feared posed a threat to him. The incident took place today.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Rungsak Jongklarat, Director of Weluwan Police Station in Khon Kaen, Anucha was apprehended following the fatal shooting incident where he used a .38 calibre gun to shoot 21 year old Yodchat, in front of a school in Mueang Khon Kaen district.

Police investigators escorted Anucha and his Honda PCX motorcycle to point out the location where he had used the gun, before leading them to a spot in Huay Hin Lad, approximately 2 kilometres from the crime scene, where he had discarded the firearm. Anucha then fled with his girlfriend and was captured by the police yesterday.

Pol. Lt. Col. Rungsak reported that the fatal shooting incident occurred at approximately 1.30am yesterday. On the day of the incident, there was a concert with a large audience.

It is believed that both the accused and the deceased had prior disagreements and met each other at the concert where an argument ensued.

Anucha then rode his motorcycle, accompanied by his girlfriend, to the front of the school where they encountered the group that included the deceased.

The deceased group, which was larger, intended to harm Anucha, but Anucha used a weapon hidden under his motorcycle seat to fire back. A bullet hit the deceased in the stomach.

Anucha then fled and threw the gun into the school fence. Good Samaritans then alerted emergency responders who attempted to rescue the victim before he was transported to a hospital where he passed away yesterday evening.

During the investigation, Anucha, the accused, shared that he and the deceased’s group had a previous conflict. On the day of the incident, he was being followed by a large group.

Upon reaching the crime scene, the deceased’s group claimed that Anucha had previously assaulted the deceased’s older brother and sought retaliation.

Even though Anucha’s girlfriend tried to intervene, it was ineffective as the deceased’s group was determined to harm Anucha. In response, Anucha used the gun hidden under his motorcycle seat to fire five rounds, one of which hit the deceased. He then immediately fled the scene. Anucha expressed remorse for the fatal shooting incident and apologised to the deceased’s family.

Initial charges against Anucha included “murder, possession of a firearm without permission, and carrying a firearm and ammunition in public without a valid reason.”

Follow us on :













The police are proceeding to prosecute Anucha according to the law. Meanwhile, Anucha’s girlfriend has been detained as a witness to further testify in the fatal shooting incident case, reported KhaoSod.

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.