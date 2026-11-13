Husband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read
Husband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle
Photo via KhaoSod

A woman was shot dead while riding home on a motorcycle with her husband in Kanchanaburi yesterday, November 12. Her husband believes the gunman may have been targeting him over a longstanding land dispute.

Officers from Samrong Police Station and the Khun Rattanawut Rescue Foundation were alerted to the shooting at around 9.30pm on a road in Tha Muang district, approximately 400 metres from the couple’s home.

The victim, 53 year old Rangsima, was initially taken towards hospital by her husband and relatives on a motorcycle with a sidecar. An ambulance was dispatched to meet them along the route, but she died from her injuries before reaching hospital.

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Initial reports said Rangsima had sustained six gunshot wounds, including three to her chest and three to her abdomen. Four bullets reportedly passed through her back.

Fatal shooting in Kanchanaburi
Photo via DailyNews

Her husband, 56 year old Phonkasem, told police that they had been running a food stall outside a cable factory in Phang Tru subdistrict and were travelling home when he heard a loud bang, which initially sounded like a tyre bursting.

He said he looked for the source of the noise before noticing that Rangsima was crying in pain with her hand on her stomach. After stopping the motorcycle and opening her shirt, he discovered that she had been shot.

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Phonkasem continued riding home and sought help from relatives and neighbours, who contacted emergency services.

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Thai woman shot dead allegedly over land dispute
Photo via KhaoSod

He believes the gunman was trying to kill him rather than his wife. He said Rangsima had never had disputes with anyone, while he was involved in a serious land dispute with someone with whom he had a close personal relationship.

Police found shotgun shells in the middle of the road and are examining nearby CCTV footage as part of their investigation. Officers have not announced any suspects or confirmed whether the alleged land dispute was connected to the shooting.

Land disputes have been linked to other fatal shootings. In 2024, a man in Lampang was arrested after shooting his brother dead over inherited land. In another incident in Udon Thani that year, a 62 year old man was shot by his younger brother in front of their mother.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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