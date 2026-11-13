Husband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle

A woman was shot dead while riding home on a motorcycle with her husband in Kanchanaburi yesterday, November 12. Her husband believes the gunman may have been targeting him over a longstanding land dispute.

Officers from Samrong Police Station and the Khun Rattanawut Rescue Foundation were alerted to the shooting at around 9.30pm on a road in Tha Muang district, approximately 400 metres from the couple’s home.

The victim, 53 year old Rangsima, was initially taken towards hospital by her husband and relatives on a motorcycle with a sidecar. An ambulance was dispatched to meet them along the route, but she died from her injuries before reaching hospital.

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Initial reports said Rangsima had sustained six gunshot wounds, including three to her chest and three to her abdomen. Four bullets reportedly passed through her back.

Her husband, 56 year old Phonkasem, told police that they had been running a food stall outside a cable factory in Phang Tru subdistrict and were travelling home when he heard a loud bang, which initially sounded like a tyre bursting.

He said he looked for the source of the noise before noticing that Rangsima was crying in pain with her hand on her stomach. After stopping the motorcycle and opening her shirt, he discovered that she had been shot.

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Phonkasem continued riding home and sought help from relatives and neighbours, who contacted emergency services.

He believes the gunman was trying to kill him rather than his wife. He said Rangsima had never had disputes with anyone, while he was involved in a serious land dispute with someone with whom he had a close personal relationship.

Police found shotgun shells in the middle of the road and are examining nearby CCTV footage as part of their investigation. Officers have not announced any suspects or confirmed whether the alleged land dispute was connected to the shooting.

Land disputes have been linked to other fatal shootings. In 2024, a man in Lampang was arrested after shooting his brother dead over inherited land. In another incident in Udon Thani that year, a 62 year old man was shot by his younger brother in front of their mother.

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