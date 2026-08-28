Kanchanaburi woman allegedly attacked with acid by partner and his friend

A Thai woman is seeking protection for herself and her 11 year old daughter after her partner and his friend allegedly poured acid on her on August 27, leaving her in serious condition in a hospital in Kanchanaburi.

The 32 year old woman, whose name was withheld, sought help from local authorities, saying she feared for her safety and wanted a fair investigation into the attack.

According to ThaiRath, the woman is being treated at Phahon Phon Phayuhasena Hospital after suffering chemical burns to around 10% of her body, including her face and head. A group of officials visited her at the hospital to check on her condition and gather information about the incident.

The woman said she had lived with her partner for more than 10 years and had an 11 year old daughter together. She acknowledged that she was his mistress and said his legal wife and family had always been aware of their relationship.

She said problems began after she told her partner that she wanted to end the relationship and start a new life. He allegedly refused to let her leave and threatened her. She added that he often became violent when angry and had previously threatened to kill her.

The incident occurred at around 3.30am yesterday, August 27, when the woman’s partner invited her to go out with him. They reportedly argued while travelling in his car.

The man then called a friend, who reportedly was a fellow volunteer rescue worker. The friend allegedly covered the woman’s mouth and nose with a cloth.

Believing that the cloth may have contained an anaesthetic, the woman said she pretended to lose consciousness.

However, while driving along a bypass route, her partner reportedly realised that she was pretending. He allegedly called his friend again, and another argument broke out inside the car.

The woman said her partner forced her head down against the centre console before his friend allegedly poured acid on her.

Her partner continued driving before the car eventually crashed into a roadside barrier. The crash allowed the woman to escape. A passing hospital vehicle then stopped and helped her.

The woman said her partner was also injured in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

She expressed concern that her partner could avoid prosecution because of his alleged connections and said she feared for her safety after the attack.

Mueang Kanchanaburi District Chief Somboon Phaensomboon said police were questioning witnesses and gathering evidence as part of the investigation.

Somboon assured the woman that the case was proceeding through the legal process and said authorities had been instructed to regularly check on the woman and her daughter at their accommodation after she is discharged from the hospital. He also pledged to ensure the safety of both the woman and her daughter.

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