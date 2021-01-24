Sell your home with FazWaz
Crime

Kanchanaburi police officer’s twin sons arrested for trafficking methamphetamines

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Kanchanaburi police officer’s twin sons arrested for trafficking methamphetamines | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Matichon News
Twin sons of a Thai police officer have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to Thai-language daily Matichon. The arrests were made yesterday.

Thai army and border patrol Police stopped a car driven by the two 20 year old twins at a routine checkpoint in western Thailand. A routine search of the vehicle uncovered 2,000 methamphetamine tables in 4 separate containers.

The twins told police that a Burmese person told him to fetch the drugs from the Phaya Tongsoo Village in Myanmar, just across the border from the Sangkhlaburi district in Kanchanburi A Burmese man later took one of the twins across the border to a temple, where he received 2,000 methamphetamine pills.

The father of the twins is a Thai police officer who had served in Sangkhla Buri and Thong Phapoom districts in Kanchanaburi. He is now working at the Office of Police Region 9, accord to Matichon News.

    Brian

    Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    One thing I’d actually like to get from the Thaiger is more insight from locals about why so much of this drug is being used. One feeling I get is that since many Thais do not get much money for their time, they want to work longer. Stimulants are obviously good for that. But is that the main reason? It doesn’t seem to me as if Thais are afflicted with the same degree of general unhappiness as in the US where the opioid crisis predominates.

