Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 29, 2026, 12:45 PM
2 minutes read
Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

A seven-month-old puppy survived a 9mm bullet lodged in her neck. CCTV footage has pointed her owner towards a neighbour who works for the local municipality.

The dog, a Thai breed named Khai Nui, was shot at about 5.30pm on August 26 in Khlong Lan district, Kamphaeng Phet. Her owner, 39-year-old Yuwaret Asawakhirirung, said the puppy had run into the yard of a house belonging to the suspect’s younger brother.

A single shot rang out, followed by the sound of the dog yelping in pain.

Yuwaret and her son went outside to look. They caught only a brief glimpse of the person involved and did not recognise him at the time.

The answer came from security cameras. The footage showed a neighbour in his 50s walking along the road carrying a firearm, then entering the area where the puppy was. Yuwaret said the man works as an officer at Khlong Lan Phatthana Subdistrict Municipality.

Confronted about it, the man initially denied firing the shot. Yuwaret took the matter to her village head, who advised her to go to the police.

Her son drove Khai Nui more than 30 kilometres into Kamphaeng Phet city for treatment. A vet operated and removed the round lodged in her neck, identifying it as a 9mm bullet. The puppy is now out of danger and recovering.

Related Articles

Yuwaret filed a report at Khlong Lan Police Station on August 27, handing over the CCTV footage and other evidence.

The case was publicised by the Facebook page “Kamphaeng Phet, whatever your complaint, say it here,” which posted the complaint alongside stills from the camera. According to the page, the man later met investigators and admitted to firing the shot. Police are still working through the legal steps.

One thing has not been recovered. Yuwaret said the man did not hand over the weapon, telling officers he had thrown it away. A search has so far failed to find it.

That is what worries her most. She lives at home with her child while her husband works abroad, and said she no longer feels safe. She wants police to trace the gun and pursue the case properly.

Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants

2 hours ago
Eight students held after rival groups brawl on packed Bangkok skywalk | Thaiger Bangkok News

Eight students held after rival groups brawl on packed Bangkok skywalk

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI passport hits 1.3 million sign-ups before it even launches | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand’s AI passport hits 1.3 million sign-ups before it even launches

4 hours ago
Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer

5 hours ago
Thailand hits back after Hun Sen brands border actions &#8216;discredit warfare&#8217; | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand hits back after Hun Sen brands border actions ‘discredit warfare’

6 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast August 29: heavy rain warning for upper Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 29: heavy rain warning for upper Thailand

8 hours ago
Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrates a decade of excellence as AP Thailand takes the night’s highest honour | Thaiger Property

Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrates a decade of excellence as AP Thailand takes the night’s highest honour

23 hours ago
3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man

1 day ago
Koh Larn speedboat operators brawl over passengers, prices | Thaiger Pattaya News

Koh Larn speedboat operators brawl over passengers, prices

1 day ago
Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill | Thaiger News

Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill

1 day ago
Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi

1 day ago
Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest | Thaiger News

Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest

1 day ago
Praya Lundberg returns to Bangkok Community Help Foundation to support Klong Toey residents | Thaiger Thai Life

Praya Lundberg returns to Bangkok Community Help Foundation to support Klong Toey residents

1 day ago
Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle

1 day ago
Ageing naval equipment may need replacing, PM says | Thaiger Politics News

Ageing naval equipment may need replacing, PM says

1 day ago
Russian found unconscious with white powder on nose in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian found unconscious with white powder on nose in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Transport News

Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Vlogger documents open cocaine offers on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vlogger documents open cocaine offers on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road

1 day ago
New Udon Thani Kunming flight to launch on September 8 | Thaiger Aviation News

New Udon Thani Kunming flight to launch on September 8

1 day ago
Phuket tourism numbers see 52% Israeli arrivals surge this July | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourism numbers see 52% Israeli arrivals surge this July

1 day ago
Phuket villa booking scam arrest after Russian tourists lose millions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket villa booking scam arrest after Russian tourists lose millions

1 day ago
Cambodia denies plan to arrest Thai PM Anutin over disputed border visit | Thaiger News

Cambodia denies plan to arrest Thai PM Anutin over disputed border visit

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi woman allegedly attacked with acid by partner and his friend | Thaiger Crime News

Kanchanaburi woman allegedly attacked with acid by partner and his friend

1 day ago
Nepal floods: death toll passes 390, over 1,500 missing | Thaiger News

Nepal floods: death toll passes 390, over 1,500 missing

1 day ago
Bangkok crowned world&#8217;s best nightlife city for 2026 by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s best nightlife city for 2026 by Time Out

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 29, 2026, 12:45 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.