Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer

Photo courtesy of Matichon

A seven-month-old puppy survived a 9mm bullet lodged in her neck. CCTV footage has pointed her owner towards a neighbour who works for the local municipality.

The dog, a Thai breed named Khai Nui, was shot at about 5.30pm on August 26 in Khlong Lan district, Kamphaeng Phet. Her owner, 39-year-old Yuwaret Asawakhirirung, said the puppy had run into the yard of a house belonging to the suspect’s younger brother.

A single shot rang out, followed by the sound of the dog yelping in pain.

Yuwaret and her son went outside to look. They caught only a brief glimpse of the person involved and did not recognise him at the time.

The answer came from security cameras. The footage showed a neighbour in his 50s walking along the road carrying a firearm, then entering the area where the puppy was. Yuwaret said the man works as an officer at Khlong Lan Phatthana Subdistrict Municipality.

Confronted about it, the man initially denied firing the shot. Yuwaret took the matter to her village head, who advised her to go to the police.

Her son drove Khai Nui more than 30 kilometres into Kamphaeng Phet city for treatment. A vet operated and removed the round lodged in her neck, identifying it as a 9mm bullet. The puppy is now out of danger and recovering.

Yuwaret filed a report at Khlong Lan Police Station on August 27, handing over the CCTV footage and other evidence.

The case was publicised by the Facebook page “Kamphaeng Phet, whatever your complaint, say it here,” which posted the complaint alongside stills from the camera. According to the page, the man later met investigators and admitted to firing the shot. Police are still working through the legal steps.

One thing has not been recovered. Yuwaret said the man did not hand over the weapon, telling officers he had thrown it away. A search has so far failed to find it.

That is what worries her most. She lives at home with her child while her husband works abroad, and said she no longer feels safe. She wants police to trace the gun and pursue the case properly.

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