Man accused of threatening to shoot neighbour after refusal to drink

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 16, 2026, 1:40 PM
1 minute read
Man accused of threatening to shoot neighbour after refusal to drink | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/กำแพงเพชร ร้องเรียนอะไร บอกไว้ที่นี่

A gun threat was reported in Kamphaeng Phet after a man allegedly entered a 67 year old woman’s home carrying a firearm and threatened to shoot her son after he refused to continue drinking with him.

The incident occurred on September 14 at a property in Mueang Kamphaeng Phet district, where footage of the incident was later shared by a local Facebook page.

The homeowner told reporters that the 45 year old man entered her property carrying a rifle while shouting and allegedly threatening to shoot her son.

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Her 44 year old son remained inside the house and did not respond when the man repeatedly called for him to come outside. The armed man eventually left the property on a motorcycle without anyone being injured.

The woman said she was frightened by the incident and later waited for her daughter to take her to Mueang Kamphaeng Phet Police Station to file a complaint.

Man accused of threatening to shoot neighbour after refusal to drink | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/กำแพงเพชร ร้องเรียนอะไร บอกไว้ที่นี่

Her son said the confrontation stemmed from an earlier drinking session. According to his account, he decided to stop drinking because he was already intoxicated and needed to work the following morning.

He alleged that the gunman became angry when he refused to continue drinking and later arrived at the family home carrying the gun. The son said he would leave the matter to the police.

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As of the time of reporting, no subsequent public report had confirmed that the accused man had been arrested or formally charged over the alleged threats.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 16, 2026, 1:40 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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