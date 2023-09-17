Nok murder: CIB has strong evidence, 14 other officers charged

The Central Investigation Bureau says it has strong evidence to convict Kamnan Nok, while 14 other police officers are facing charges.

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) chief Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej has unequivocally affirmed the strength of the case against the key suspect, Praween Chanklai, known as Nok, in the alleged orchestration of the shooting of two highway police officers on September 6, a crime that carries the possibility of a death sentence.

The victims of the fatal shooting were Police Major Siwakorn Saibua, a 32 year old highway police inspector who ultimately succumbed to multiple bullet injuries, and Pol. Lt. Col. Wasin Panpee. Both officers were part of Highway Police Sub-division 2.

The CIB chief has underscored the existence of substantial evidence linking Nok to the crime, although there remains a quest to recover certain surveillance camera files.

Approximately 15 security cameras were installed at Nok’s residence. In the aftermath of the tragic shooting that claimed the life of Pol. Maj. Sivakorn and wounded Pol. Lt. Col. Wasin Pandee, another highway officer, and two CCTV servers were removed and discarded into a nearby canal.

Nevertheless, forensic police managed to retrieve files from 13 of these security cameras once the servers were successfully recovered. Regarding the last two security cameras, one ceased functioning on August 23, and the other was deliberately switched off at 10.16am on the day of the shooting, explained the CIB chief.

“The evidence we have points to Praween Chanklai as the mastermind. Witness statements, circumstantial evidence such as the firearm involved, the deliberate destruction of evidence, and the evident motive are key components that bolster our pursuit of the death sentence.”

Additionally, Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirabhop conveyed that the police are engaged in relentless efforts to amass as much corroborative evidence as possible to construct an irrefutable case, a necessity given the suspect and his accomplices’ flagrant disregard for the law.

Simultaneously, investigators are expediting inquiries into Nok’s business dealings, seeking to trace the origins of his assets and to ascertain potential involvement in activities such as price rigging or tax evasion.

The CIB commissioner has directed the police force to intensify intelligence-gathering efforts targeting influential figures in Nakhon Pathom. This move is in preparation for a comprehensive crackdown aimed at eradicating mafia-like criminal networks.

Deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke”Hakparn has released and explained damning CCTV images, shedding light on events preceding and following the fateful shooting that occurred last Friday night.

“Most police officers present at the party were armed but refrained from intervening. Some aided the culprits, while certain senior officers chose to flee the scene.”

Big Joke further affirmed the clarity of the motive behind the murder, attributing it to a longstanding grudge held by Nok.

OTHER OFFICERS CHARGED

In a separate development, it has come to light that charges of neglecting duty are pending against 14 police officials in connection to the Nok murder investigation. Big Joke revealed today that these 14 officers failed to assist two of their colleagues who were shot during the party.

The officers facing charges encompass police colonels who hold the position of station chiefs, deputy police inspectors, and seven non-commissioned officers.

Approximately thirty policemen attended the party at Nok’s house on the night of September 6. Initial reports indicated that Pol. Maj. Siwakorn declined a request from Nok at the party to promote his nephew, who is also a highway policeman.

Subsequently, a gunman associated with Nok discharged multiple rounds at Pol. Maj. Siwakorn from close quarters, inadvertently injuring Pol. Lt. Col. Wasin in the process. National outrage ensued as the police officials present at the party failed to apprehend the gunman and Nok, enabling their escape from the scene.

The gunman later met his demise after being chased down and shot by police, whereas Nok, a prime suspect in the case, surrendered himself. Subsequently, various agencies have diligently scrutinized his business activities.

Earlier, Big Joke had underscored that data retrieved from CCTV servers at Nok’s residence has unveiled several discrepancies in the statements provided by individuals present at the party. In an additional development, a corrections official faced dismissal for his involvement in the removal of the servers from the premises and their subsequent disposal into water.

