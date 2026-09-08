Thai man found asleep with Yaba pills at Kalasin car wash

A Thai man was arrested with 42,000 methamphetamine pills while sleeping in his car at a car wash in Kalasin province yesterday, September 7.

The suspect, 39 year old Ekkaphon, was detained at about 12.30am at a car wash in Soi Masjid, off Pracha Uthit Road in Mueang Kalasin district. Police reportedly found 12,000 methamphetamine pills, locally known as Yaba, inside his shoulder bag, along with a modified 9mm automatic pistol and ammunition.

Police then searched a hotel room rented by Ekkaphon and found another 30,000 methamphetamine pills.

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Ekkaphon reportedly confessed to the alleged offence and told police that he had been paid 70,000 baht to transport and distribute drugs from Laos to provinces in Thailand’s Isaan region.

The arrest followed a report from locals who noticed what they considered suspicious behaviour and parcels inside Ekkaphon’s vehicle. They contacted police, who went to investigate.

When officers arrived, two workers were cleaning Ekkaphon’s car. The engine was still running and Ekkaphon was inside the vehicle.

Police ordered him to get out for further questioning but found that he was asleep. He reportedly woke only after officers tried to force the car door open.

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Ekkaphon told police that he had not slept for seven days while transporting and distributing the illegal drugs to different locations across Isaan.

He said he stopped at the car wash because his vehicle was covered in mud and he wanted it cleaned before continuing the delivery. He reportedly fell asleep in the vehicle because of exhaustion.

Ekkaphon is reportedly being detained at Mueang Kalasin Police Station. Police had not disclosed details of the legal charges against him at the time of reporting.

A similar case was reported in 2021, when a Thai man was arrested at a house in Phetchabun province after allegedly breaking into the property and falling asleep on the homeowner’s daughter’s bed.

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In another case in Chon Buri, a Thai woman escaped a rape after the suspect fell asleep on her bed. She told media that she had tricked the suspect into waiting for her before hiding in a bathroom until he fell asleep.

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