Thai man found asleep with Yaba pills at Kalasin car wash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:04 AM
2 minutes read
Thai man found asleep with Yaba pills at Kalasin car wash | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews and Facebook/ โปงลางนิวส์

A Thai man was arrested with 42,000 methamphetamine pills while sleeping in his car at a car wash in Kalasin province yesterday, September 7.

The suspect, 39 year old Ekkaphon, was detained at about 12.30am at a car wash in Soi Masjid, off Pracha Uthit Road in Mueang Kalasin district. Police reportedly found 12,000 methamphetamine pills, locally known as Yaba, inside his shoulder bag, along with a modified 9mm automatic pistol and ammunition.

Police then searched a hotel room rented by Ekkaphon and found another 30,000 methamphetamine pills.

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Ekkaphon reportedly confessed to the alleged offence and told police that he had been paid 70,000 baht to transport and distribute drugs from Laos to provinces in Thailand’s Isaan region.

Drug suspect sleeps in car
Photo via DailyNews

The arrest followed a report from locals who noticed what they considered suspicious behaviour and parcels inside Ekkaphon’s vehicle. They contacted police, who went to investigate.

When officers arrived, two workers were cleaning Ekkaphon’s car. The engine was still running and Ekkaphon was inside the vehicle.

Police ordered him to get out for further questioning but found that he was asleep. He reportedly woke only after officers tried to force the car door open.

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Ekkaphon told police that he had not slept for seven days while transporting and distributing the illegal drugs to different locations across Isaan.

Sleepy drug suspect arrested at car wash
Photo via Facebook/ โปงลางนิวส์

He said he stopped at the car wash because his vehicle was covered in mud and he wanted it cleaned before continuing the delivery. He reportedly fell asleep in the vehicle because of exhaustion.

Ekkaphon is reportedly being detained at Mueang Kalasin Police Station. Police had not disclosed details of the legal charges against him at the time of reporting.

A similar case was reported in 2021, when a Thai man was arrested at a house in Phetchabun province after allegedly breaking into the property and falling asleep on the homeowner’s daughter’s bed.

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In another case in Chon Buri, a Thai woman escaped a rape after the suspect fell asleep on her bed. She told media that she had tricked the suspect into waiting for her before hiding in a bathroom until he fell asleep.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:04 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.