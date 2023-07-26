Jealous boyfriend’s brutal assault leads to girlfriend’s death in Saraburi rental room

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Police yesterday captured a violently jealous boyfriend after he allegedly killed his 24 year old girlfriend in a rental room in Saraburi. The man confessed to the police, suggesting his girlfriend had too many male admirers, which sparked his jealousy.

The violent incident took place in a single-storey rental room in the central Saraburi province. An investigation revealed that the victim, 24 year old Thongsuk, from Lampang province, sustained wounds on her face and forehead that suggested a heavy object had been used to strike her. Her body, which had been wrapped in a pink blanket, was found scattered amongst items in the room, including fragments of a guitar and a bottle of alcohol in a blue bag by the room’s entrance. The victim is believed to have been dead for over five hours prior to the police’s discovery.

Panthasit Kaewdampradit, the Investigation Officer at Ban Mor Police Station, has begun collecting evidence from the crime scene. Meanwhile, the victim’s body has been transported to Thammasat Hospital in Pathum Thani province for further examination.

The accused man, 34 year old A-longkorn, was reportedly apprehended en route to his hometown in Phetchabun province on his Honda NCX bike registered 2กฒ413 Bangkok. Upon questioning, A-longkorn confessed to harming Thongsuk out of jealousy, as she frequently got attention from men due to her attractive looks while working as a server in a restaurant in Saraburi’s Sao Hai district, reported KhaoSod.

According to A-longkorn, Thongsuk confessed to him about her extramarital affairs before he struck her three times with a stick while inebriated with alcohol. He allegedly didn’t intend to murder Thongsuk as he planned to take her to the hospital the following morning. However, when he realised that she had died during the night, he panicked and fled to Phetchabun at around 11am.

The victim’s mother, identified as Lookpla, claimed she only knew about her daughter’s death upon arrival at Ban Mor Police Station. According to Lookpla, her daughter had been living with A-longkorn, who collected debts for a living, for two months, and she didn’t know much about his nature except what her daughter told her. She went on to say that Thongsuk admitted to being violently assaulted once before, but A-longkorn pleaded forgiveness, prompting A-longkorn and Thongsuk to run off and live together.

Lookpla conveyed her heartache about the incident, stating that she won’t forgive A-longkorn for taking her daughter’s life, and demanding that the police maximally prosecute A-longkorn for his actions.

The police proceeded to interrogate A-longkorn further and charged him preliminarily with causing death by physically assaulting another person, ensuring this case will be pursued to its fullest extent. Lookpla will have to arrange the transportation of her daughter’s body following the post-mortem examination at the Thammasat Hospital.