Italian man shot and killed by girlfriend’s ex | The Thaiger

A 58 year old Italian man has been shot and killed while riding a motorcycle in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand. A Thai man has since been arrested for the shooting.

Police reported that 45 year old Suchin Oomket was arrested for allegedly murdering Mario Ferrri on Sunday evening. He allegedly the man on suspicions the victim was having an affair with his mistress.

According to Police, Suchin who was married, had relations with 32 year old Sumitra Sripromma for more than a year.

Photo: Youtube@Viral Press

He later learned Ms Sumitra was having relations with a foreign man. When he lost contact with Sumitra he gathered information and finally followed her to a resort hotel where she was staying with Mr. Ferrri.

On Sunday evening the suspect saw Mr. Ferrri riding a motorcycle from the hotel: It was the same motorcycle he had bought for the woman. In a rage, he drove after Ferrri and shot him dead.

He then fled to Huai Mek in the northeastern province of Kalasin, but after being pressured, he surrendered. Police found the suspect’s pistol in a forest.

According to police, the suspect confessed to the murder.

SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com