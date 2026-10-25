Israeli man claims connections, threatens police during drug arrest

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 12:04 PM
2 minutes read
Israeli man claims connections, threatens police during drug arrest
Photo via Naewna

An Israeli man and a Thai woman were arrested at a condominium in Bangkok on October 23 after police seized crystal methamphetamine and discovered videos allegedly showing women being secretly filmed during sex.

The suspects were identified as 54 year old Israeli national Tomer, also known as Tom Yum Kung, and 44 year old Thai woman Phatchanok. Both were detained in Huai Khwang district.

Police seized 15 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, 50 drug packaging bags, a weighing scale, a tray of cake suspected of containing drugs and a mobile phone containing drug transaction records and numerous secretly recorded sex videos.

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An Israeli suspect allegedly threatened officers during a Bangkok drug arrest involving crystal meth, drugged cakes and secret recordings.
Photo via Naewna

Tomer was charged with jointly possessing a Category 1 narcotic without permission, overstaying his visa by 2,095 days, refusing a drug test and failing to comply with a lawful order from narcotics officers.

Phatchanok was charged with jointly possessing a Category 1 narcotic and using methamphetamine.

During the arrest, Tomer allegedly claimed that influential people would secure his release within two hours. He demanded the arresting officers’ names and threatened to have them transferred or dismissed. Police also alleged that he threatened to kill one of the officers.

An Israeli suspect allegedly threatened officers during a Bangkok drug arrest involving crystal meth, drugged cakes and secret recordings.
Photo via Naewna

The investigation began after the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s narcotics unit received information about an Israeli man with an eagle tattoo on his left upper arm who allegedly contacted women through dating apps and persuaded them to visit his condominium.

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According to the tip-off, the man would give the women cakes suspected of containing drugs. After eating them, the women reportedly experienced unusual sensations and increased sexual arousal before having sex with him, during which he allegedly filmed them without their knowledge.

Surveillance led officers to Tomer’s condominium in Huai Khwang, where he reportedly spent most of his time despite having no apparent regular employment.

Police said he had money for daily expenses and frequently received visits from women.

An Israeli suspect allegedly threatened officers during a Bangkok drug arrest involving crystal meth, drugged cakes and secret recordings.
Photo via Naewna

Tomer denied owning the crystal methamphetamine, but police said his phone contained information suggesting he had purchased drugs for resale. Officers also reported finding numerous suspected secret sex recordings on the device.

Both suspects and the seized evidence were handed over to Huai Khwang Police Station for further investigation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 12:04 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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