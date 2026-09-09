Israeli businessman, Thai nominees face summons

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is preparing to summon an Israeli businessman and Thai nominees over alleged illegal ownership of real estate and business operations in Pattaya and Chon Buri.

The DSI provided an update yesterday, September 8, on its crackdown on foreigners suspected of holding land and property or operating businesses in Thailand through Thai nominees.

Following its latest investigation, the DSI is preparing to summon Israeli businessman Maimon David Marsiano and Thai nationals involved in the case for questioning.

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The group is being investigated over alleged illegal ownership of properties and the operation of hotels and condominiums in Pattaya and Chon Buri.

The planned summonses follow raids at three locations in Chon Buri and Pattaya on August 21. The locations included KT International Law and Business, condominium firm Cozy Beach View and Lotus Paradise Development, which operates a hotel.

During the investigation, DSI officers discovered a suspicious shareholding structure at the law firm. Employees of the firm were reportedly listed as shareholders when the company was registered, with their shares divided into proportions required by law.

The DSI suspects the structure was used to conceal Marsiano’s alleged actual ownership of the business. Officers seized documents, electronic devices and other evidence during the raids.

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The DSI said the investigation involves a large number of company and asset records and could have a significant impact on the national economy.

In addition to investigating Marsiano, the DSI expanded its investigation to examine a possible connection with Thailand’s Chief Rabbi, Yosef Chaim Kantor, who obtained Thai nationality in 2017.

The DSI reportedly began examining the possible connection after finding that many businesses owned by Israeli nationals were connected to members of the Israeli community. However, the DSI has so far found no direct business connection between Marsiano and Kantor.

The agency said it is separately gathering evidence to determine whether Kantor has committed any offence since obtaining Thai nationality.

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Angsuket Wisutwattanasak, Director of the Justice Affairs Bureau and head of the special case team, said officials had found several Israeli nationals operating businesses in Thailand through concealed transactions.

Angsuket said the suspected activities extend beyond Chon Buri to Pai in Mae Hong Son, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Samui in Surat Thani, Phuket and Bangkok.

The value of real estate and other assets allegedly held by the network nationwide is estimated at tens of billions of baht, according to the DSI.

According to The Standard, no date has been confirmed for the summons. Marsiano remains under investigation and has not been charged. Kantor and the Chabad Thailand network have not commented publicly on the investigation.

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