Isaan village chief finds human bones in rice field | The Thaiger

Crime
Isaan village chief finds human bones in rice field
An Isaan village chief found human bones in a rice field today as he was spreading fertiliser over his crops. A local 49 year old man was reported missing last month and police suspect the remains are his.
The found bones scattered around the field in Buri Ram. Police along with a doctor from the district hospital investigated the scene. Police found teeth, a skull, leg bones and arm bones. The remains had no flesh and appeared to have been chewed on by dogs.
Police also found a torn up pair of shorts as well as a dog collar. The family of Sin Deeporam, who was reported missing, say they believe the shorts are probably his.
The bones were sent to a district hospital to be examined by medical professionals. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Thai court issues a new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya
A new arrest warrant has been issued for Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya over the fatal crash in 2012 where he allegedly ran over and killed a 47 year old police officer. The grandson of the co-founder of the Red Bull empire is facing charges of reckless driving, refusing to help an injured person and possessing illicit drugs (cocaine). The court recently reviewed new evidence in the case, according to the deputy assistant to the national police chief. “We will arrest him as soon as he returns to Thailand.” The Office of the Attorney General controversially dropped charges against 35 year old Vorayuth […]
South
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
Thai immigration officials have arrested 2 Pakistani men who were using fake Thai identification cards. Now the officers have opened an investigation to see if more foreigners might be connected to the case and are living in Thailand with a fake ID. Immigration officials in Pattani, in the far south of Thailand, were recently tipped off about a foreigner with a fake Thai ID who sells a variety of things from clothes to smart phones. When officers found the man in a local village and searched his ID in the database, they discovered a report filed for identity theft by […]
Crime
Monk allegedly sexually abused 12 year old boy
A Phetchaburi monk allegedly sexually abused a 12 year old boy, police say. The sixth grade student told police the monk sexually abused him 3 times. A complaint was filed by the boy’s mother and representatives from a child rights foundation. The boy is from a remote village in Hua Hin called Pa La-u where the monk would often visit to hand out gifts, Thai media reports. The monk would also recommend the children attend a school in Kang Krachan, Phetchaburi near his temple. He promised to support the children’s education. The boy had many friends that went to the […]
