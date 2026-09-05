Interpol-wanted South Korean arrested in Thailand over 250 million baht fraud

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 10:20 AM
2 minutes read
Interpol-wanted South Korean arrested in Thailand over 250 million baht fraud | Thaiger
Photo via Thaipolice

Thai immigration police arrested a South Korean man wanted over an alleged investment fraud scheme that left more than 100 victims with losses exceeding 250 million baht, after tracking him to Nonthaburi.

The suspect, identified only as Lim, was arrested on September 3 following coordination between Thai immigration officers and a South Korean police liaison.

Police said he was wanted under South Korean and Interpol warrants in connection with an organisation known as Lucky Nine.

According to investigators, Lim was a senior figure in the organisation, which allegedly operated 12 centres across South Korea, including branches known as Seolleung, Gold and Somang.

A South Korean fraud suspect was arrested in Nonthaburi over an alleged investment scheme that affected more than 100 victims.
Photo via Thaipolice

The group promoted investments as a “casino business” and ranked investors from one to seven stars. Participants were offered commissions ranging from 3% to 21%, depending on the amount invested, creating a multi-level marketing-style structure.

Police allege that money raised from investors was instead used for online casino gambling overseas or to pay earlier investors with funds collected from newer participants.

Investigators said the operation had no genuine ability or intention to generate the profits being promised. More than 100 people were allegedly affected, with losses exceeding 10 billion won, or about 250 million baht.

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Thai immigration officers began tracing Lim after receiving information from their South Korean counterparts that he had fled to Thailand.

A South Korean fraud suspect was arrested in Nonthaburi over an alleged investment scheme that affected more than 100 victims.
Photo via Thaipolice

Biometric records showed that Lim entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport on September 19, 2025, with permission to remain until December 17 that year.

After his permitted stay expired, police said Lim moved between accommodations in Phuket while officers worked to locate him.

Investigators later learned that he had left Phuket and was staying at a condominium in Nonthaburi, prompting Immigration Bureau units to coordinate an operation there.

Officers went to the suspected room on September 3 and found a man matching Lim’s description. After checking his identity, police confirmed that he was the person being sought.

Police said Lim acknowledged that his permission to stay in Thailand had expired and that he had overstayed by 260 days. He also acknowledged being wanted under South Korean and Interpol warrants.

A South Korean fraud suspect was arrested in Nonthaburi over an alleged investment scheme that affected more than 100 victims.
Photo via Thaipolice

Lim then allowed officers to inspect the room, where they found three mobile phones, two credit cards, a tablet and other valuables.

Police seized the items because they suspected they may have been used in, or obtained through, the alleged offences. The evidence is to be handed to South Korean police to help identify other people connected to the organisation who may have entered Thailand.

Lim was arrested and taken for further legal proceedings in Thailand. Immigration police said Lim would be sent back to South Korea after legal proceedings against him in Thailand are completed.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 10:20 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.