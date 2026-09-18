Interpol Red Notice sought for Chinese driver in Thai-Swedish teen case

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 1:10 PM
2 minutes read
Interpol Red Notice sought for Chinese driver in Thai-Swedish teen case | Thaiger
Photo via Hone Krasae

Chon Buri police are seeking an Interpol Red Notice for a Chinese driver wanted over a crash that killed a Thai-Swedish teenager, as the suspect remains at large more than seven months after an arrest warrant was issued.

The case involves 16 year old Tommy, who died after a collision in Chon Buri on February 21. His parents have spent more than seven months seeking the arrest of the Chinese driver after Pattaya Provincial Court approved a warrant on March 2.

The family recently sought help from a volunteer after becoming frustrated by the lack of an arrest despite police having information about the suspect’s residence.

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Appearing on the Hone Krasae television programme yesterday, September 17, Tommy’s parents also questioned the response of Nong Prue Police Station following the crash.

An Interpol Red Notice is being sought for a Chinese driver wanted over the death of a Thai-Swedish teenager in Chon Buri.
Photo via Hone Krasae

They said no officers attended the scene that night despite a police box being about five minutes away. Tommy’s aunt went to the station the following afternoon and, according to the family, officers were still unaware of the incident.

His parents said they subsequently gathered information and evidence themselves before handing it to police.

Hone Krasae contacted the chief and deputy chief of Nong Prue Police Station, but both were unavailable for comment.

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The programme then spoke with Pol Maj Gen Phongphan Wongmaneethet, commander of Chon Buri Provincial Police, who gave an update on the search for the suspect.

Pol Maj Gen Phongphan said immigration records show no indication that the suspect has officially left Thailand.

An Interpol Red Notice is being sought for a Chinese driver wanted over the death of a Thai-Swedish teenager in Chon Buri.
Photo via Hone Krasae

He said officers had already searched the man’s home but found that he had not returned there since the night of the crash.

Chon Buri investigators and Provincial Police Region 2 officers have continued trying to locate him, while notifications have been sent to airports and land border checkpoints across Thailand.

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If the man attempts to use his passport at an airport or border checkpoint, police say the system should alert officers and allow him to be arrested.

Police are also coordinating with Interpol and checking documents required to seek a Red Notice. Pol Maj Gen Phongphan said this would help authorities pursue the suspect if he is found in his home country or another country.

He added that the Thai arrest warrant remains valid nationwide and that police anywhere in the country can arrest the suspect if he is found in Thailand.

An Interpol Red Notice is being sought for a Chinese driver wanted over the death of a Thai-Swedish teenager in Chon Buri.
Photo via Hone Krasae

Pol Maj Gen Phongphan also addressed information suggesting the man may have been seen feeding dogs outside his home, saying anyone with genuine information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately.

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Asked about the family’s criticism of Nong Prue Police Station’s response on the night of the crash, Pol Maj Gen Phongphan declined to comment on the details, saying the station should answer those questions directly. He maintained that the wider legal process had been carried out properly.

Asked how long it could take to arrest the suspect, he declined to give a timeframe but said Chon Buri Provincial Police would continue efforts to locate him.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 1:10 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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