Beauty queen denies role in forest land deal, divorces husband

The Interior Ministry launched an investigation into a senior official accused of unlawfully selling forest land in Nakhon Nayok to the husband of former beauty queen and television presenter Panadda “Boom” Wongphudee.

Panadda’s husband, Athip “God” Anantawa, was accused of encroaching on more than 100 rai, or approximately 40 acres, of reserved forest, where he reportedly planned to build a resort and a trail-running route. The land cannot legally be sold or transferred to another person.

Panadda held a press conference on October 27 to deny any involvement in the ownership of the disputed land. She also publicly addressed an infidelity issue in their marriage and announced that she would divorce her husband.

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During the press conference, Panadda presented the land-sale contract to the media, saying the document did not contain her name.

Athip has not yet issued a statement addressing the allegations, while investigations into the land’s classification and the circumstances of its sale remain ongoing.

Thai news agencies subsequently reported that the person who sold the land to Athip was a senior official serving in the Interior Ministry.

In response, Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat announced on October 28 that the ministry had established a fact-finding committee to investigate the official’s alleged involvement in the transaction.

Unsit said the committee was expected to complete its investigation within seven days. He added that any officials found guilty of wrongdoing would face punishment under the law.

Separately, Panadda has faced scrutiny over donations made to her non-profit organisation, the Foundation for Good Deeds. She was accused of using her personal bank account to receive public donations instead of the organisation’s account.

Panadda denied wrongdoing and said she and other organisation members were willing to undergo the relevant review processes.

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