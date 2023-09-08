TikTok user unjustly tangled in theft web seeks legal aid in Thailand

Image courtesy of freepik.

A young Thai TikTok user is seeking legal assistance after finding himself implicated in a theft case. Despite clear evidence of his innocence, he was wrongfully accused due to false claims made by the real culprit.

The TikTok user @tle_swrs yesterday posted a plea for help after being accused of theft in the middle of the night, completely unaware of the case against him. The only evidence against him was the testimony of the previously arrested culprit.

The TikTok user explained that he was accused of being involved in a night-time theft in Nakhon Phanom province. He was devastated, unsure how to fight his case, especially after the court had already pronounced him guilty. He sought advice from knowledgeable individuals, unwilling to see his future destroyed by a case in which he was innocent.

The story began last year on December 6, when about five to six police officers came to his house around 6pm in Sakon Nakhon province. They were looking for someone named ‘Tle’ with a tattoo on his left arm. The TikTok user, also named Tle, had no such tattoo. On November 2, around 11pm, he was accused of participating in the theft of a motorbike with two other individuals.

Subsequently, on December 20, he vehemently denied all charges. He and his mother were taken to a suspect who was previously arrested, who shockingly confirmed that the TikTok user was involved in the theft. The user and his mother were stunned, as they had no idea who this person was.

He was taken to a juvenile detention centre in Nakhon Phanom at 2pm on December 20. Afterwards, on January 18, he was taken to the Nakhon Phanom prosecutor’s office. Also on February 17, a sudden call from the court required him and his mother to post bail, reported Khaosod.

On March 8, he attended a court hearing, denying all charges once more. He had over ten court appearances over eight months, travelling a distance of 120 kilometres each time. On July 6, the court scheduled a hearing for the verdict on September 6.

To his shock, he was found guilty based on the testimony of the other suspect. He was sentenced to two years in a rehabilitation centre, which was later reduced to one year. He is currently appealing the verdict, seeking additional evidence to fight the case.

