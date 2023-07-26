Infidelity accusation leads to armed dispute at Trat bus depot

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A public transportation hub in the southern Trat province was the scene of a standoff that escalated dangerously. A 34 year old man, accused by his spouse of infidelity, allegedly threatened her with a .38 firearm. The situation was resolved when police quickly interceded, apprehending the suspect and securing the weapon before disagreements could take a tragic turn.

At around 9.30am today, Thanomsin Wongwai, the chief of police patrol at Muaeng Trat police station, received a distress call about the emergence of a firearm at the bus depot, a busy location in the vibrant Wang Krachae sub-district of the Mueang district. He immediately coordinated with local law enforcement units.

The person at the centre of the incident was identified as Sombat, with his surname withheld. He had been found sitting in his Toyota vehicle registered to Trat Province, plate number บฉ963. He followed the police instructions, leaving his vehicle for an inspection. During the inspection of the car, the officers discovered a .38-calibre firearm loaded with six rounds hidden beneath the driver’s seat. An additional stash of 19 bullets for the same .38-calibre weapon was also discovered and confiscated, reported KhaoSod.

Throughout the ordeal, a 35 year old woman confirmed as Sombat’s spouse was also present. The visibly distressed victim, who had evidently been crying, provided further information on how a marital dispute escalated into an armed confrontation. The woman had discovered Sombat’s illicit affair and decided to end their relationship. Sombat rejected her decision, causing her to retreat to the Trat bus depot, where she had plans to travel to Bangkok to seek comfort from a friend. However, her spouse pursued her to the bus station, and as the verbal altercation escalated, he threatened her with a gun. However, he never directly brandished it at her, the woman said.

Subsequently, a ticket saleswoman named Kob who witnessed these events, added to the woman’s account. According to her, Sombat forbade his wife from buying the bus ticket to Bangkok and insisted that she return home. His wife, however, chose to stay, leading Sombat to exit in a fit of rage. He reappeared soon after, with the rumour of his armed threat causing Kob to alert the law enforcement authorities.

In the aftermath of the tense episode, Officer Thanomsin took Sombat and his wife in for detailed questioning at the Trat town police station. Concurrently, preparations were made to press charges against Sombat according to the law, which will be a matter of public record soon.