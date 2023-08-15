Man arrested over 2-day-old infant abduction from hospital

Photo via Sanook

A man was arrested for abducting a two days old infant from a hospital ward in Nakhon Pathom province. The culprit, 40 year old Nun, arbitrarily selected the hospital and stole the infant with intentions to raise it himself. During a detailed house search, he claimed innocence and expressed remorse to the newborn’s family.

Yesterday, the investigation unit of Bang Len police arrested the suspect in connection with the abduction of the infant from the hospital. The arrest took place in Nun’s residence in Moo 6, Hin Moon Subdistrict, Bang Len District. The investigation process, which took over two hours, involved thorough evidence gathering at the accused’s property.

Nun agreed to an interview, stating he left home at 3am on August 13. He targeted the hospital randomly, hoping to find the child of an ex-girlfriend who had broken up and married someone else. Seeing the infant, he decided to take him from the hospital and raise him himself, asserting he had no harmful intentions.

He firmly claimed he didn’t abuse the child. The bruises, he suggested, had probably happened when he put the baby into a handbag and hung it on a motorbike while travelling.

Regretting his actions, Nun apologised to the infant’s parents. He also addressed the topic of a 60,000 baht transfer that came under scrutiny when an eight month old boy disappeared previously. He asserted that this money was an investment return from purchasing several funds. Denying any involvement in the other incident, he persistently affirmed the money never reached his bank account.

The director of Bang Len Hospital, Dr. Kamollak Jindatatirat, expressed his apologies for the infant disappearing. He posited that the perpetrator must’ve surveyed the area well, as the hospital had already implemented standard safety measures. To bolster security, the hospital now plans to enforce stricter regulations to avoid similar situations in the future.

The hospital is actively addressing mental health needs of the distraught parents and childcare for the infant victim at Nakhon Pathom Hospital. Reports indicate the infant is out of danger despite some facial bruises, skull marks and diarrhoea, likely from inappropriate packet milk feed.

The hospital will continue to take care of the baby until his condition becomes stable, upon which they will hand him over to his parents.

Much curiosity surrounds how the perpetrator managed to infiltrate the hospital recovery room and abduct the infant child. The doctor withheld further comment on the matter as it is under ongoing investigation, prompting a review of the hospital’s safety standards.