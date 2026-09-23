Indonesia deports Thai woman over paid classes on visa-free entry

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 23, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read
Indonesia deports Thai woman over paid classes on visa-free entry
Photo via North Jakarta Immigration/ANTARA

Indonesia has ordered a Thai woman deported after immigration officers found her running paid beauty massage and face-lifting classes in Jakarta despite entering the country under a visa-free visit privilege.

The woman, identified only by the initials PD, entered Indonesia under the Bebas Visa Kunjungan (BVK), or visa-free visit scheme. Indonesian media reported that North Jakarta immigration officers found her activities did not match the purpose of her permitted stay.

Immigration officers were monitoring the activities of foreign nationals on September 15 when they encountered PD at the Swiss-Belinn Kemayoran hotel in the Spring Hill Complex on Damar Road, Pademangan Timur, North Jakarta.

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Officers alleged that PD had been using her visit privileges to conduct paid training in beauty massage techniques and face lifting. Participants were charged fees to attend the classes.

surgery massage beauty stock
Photo via Magnific

Rendra Mauliansyah, head of the North Jakarta Class I Immigration Office, said the activity was not consistent with the purpose for which her stay had been permitted.

Following the investigation, North Jakarta immigration imposed an administrative immigration measure and ordered PD to be deported to Thailand. She was detained pending arrangements for her departure from Indonesia.

Indonesian officials said the action formed part of wider monitoring of foreign nationals to ensure visitors comply with the conditions attached to their visas or stay privileges.

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The checks are also intended to prevent visa-free, tourist or other visit privileges from being used for unauthorised employment or commercial activities.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 23, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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