Indonesia deports Thai woman over paid classes on visa-free entry

Indonesia has ordered a Thai woman deported after immigration officers found her running paid beauty massage and face-lifting classes in Jakarta despite entering the country under a visa-free visit privilege.

The woman, identified only by the initials PD, entered Indonesia under the Bebas Visa Kunjungan (BVK), or visa-free visit scheme. Indonesian media reported that North Jakarta immigration officers found her activities did not match the purpose of her permitted stay.

Immigration officers were monitoring the activities of foreign nationals on September 15 when they encountered PD at the Swiss-Belinn Kemayoran hotel in the Spring Hill Complex on Damar Road, Pademangan Timur, North Jakarta.

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Officers alleged that PD had been using her visit privileges to conduct paid training in beauty massage techniques and face lifting. Participants were charged fees to attend the classes.

Rendra Mauliansyah, head of the North Jakarta Class I Immigration Office, said the activity was not consistent with the purpose for which her stay had been permitted.

Following the investigation, North Jakarta immigration imposed an administrative immigration measure and ordered PD to be deported to Thailand. She was detained pending arrangements for her departure from Indonesia.

Indonesian officials said the action formed part of wider monitoring of foreign nationals to ensure visitors comply with the conditions attached to their visas or stay privileges.

The checks are also intended to prevent visa-free, tourist or other visit privileges from being used for unauthorised employment or commercial activities.