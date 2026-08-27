Indian tourist claims Pattaya trio duped him with hair-growth herbs

Indian tourist filed a police complaint in pay 43,000 rupees (14,799 baht) for Anfiled a police complaint in Pattaya today, August 27, after three foreign men allegedly persuaded him to(14,799 baht) for hair growth herbal products

Amit Lalitkumar Soni reported the incident at Pattaya City Police Station at 1.20am, saying that at about 9.02pm the previous evening he was walking on Pattaya Second Road when three foreign men approached him and started a conversation.

He did not know their names or nationalities. The men allegedly encouraged him to buy medicine or herbal products for hair growth, claiming they would help his hair grow back thick and black.

Soni said he believed the claims and was taken to a shop, where he agreed to buy the products for 43,000 rupees (14,799 baht).

A friend later questioned the purchase, prompting Soni to suspect he might have been deceived. He then went to the police and asked them to investigate.

Similar complaints involving foreign tourists have repeatedly surfaced in Pattaya, with officials carrying out inspections on several occasions. However, foreign groups continue to approach tourists with products promoted with exaggerated claims and sold at inflated prices.

Last year, a German man filed a complaint with police in Pattaya after he was tricked by a foreign scammer into buying expensive herbal products that falsely claimed to regrow hair for over 22,000 baht.

Just a month earlier, another German man lost over 140,000 baht after being tricked by a scammer into buying five bottles of so-called “miracle herbal oil” that would make hair thick and black.

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