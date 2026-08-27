Indian tourist claims Pattaya trio duped him with hair-growth herbs

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Indian tourist claims Pattaya trio duped him with hair-growth herbs | Thaiger
Photo via เรารักพัทยา
An Indian tourist filed a police complaint in Pattaya today, August 27, after three foreign men allegedly persuaded him to pay 43,000 rupees (14,799 baht) for hair growth herbal products.

Amit Lalitkumar Soni reported the incident at Pattaya City Police Station at 1.20am, saying that at about 9.02pm the previous evening he was walking on Pattaya Second Road when three foreign men approached him and started a conversation.

He did not know their names or nationalities. The men allegedly encouraged him to buy medicine or herbal products for hair growth, claiming they would help his hair grow back thick and black.

Soni said he believed the claims and was taken to a shop, where he agreed to buy the products for 43,000 rupees (14,799 baht).

A friend later questioned the purchase, prompting Soni to suspect he might have been deceived. He then went to the police and asked them to investigate.

An Indian tourist claims he was duped into buying hair-growth herbs for nearly 15,000 baht by three foreign men in Pattaya.
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

Similar complaints involving foreign tourists have repeatedly surfaced in Pattaya, with officials carrying out inspections on several occasions. However, foreign groups continue to approach tourists with products promoted with exaggerated claims and sold at inflated prices.

Last year, a German man filed a complaint with police in Pattaya after he was tricked by a foreign scammer into buying expensive herbal products that falsely claimed to regrow hair for over 22,000 baht.

Just a month earlier, another German man lost over 140,000 baht after being tricked by a scammer into buying five bottles of so-called “miracle herbal oil” that would make hair thick and black.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 1:00 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.