Death sentence handed down in Hua Hin receptionist murder case

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 11:23 AM
1 minute read
Death sentence handed down in Hua Hin receptionist murder case | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: อากาย/ เช็คอิน ข่าว

The Hua Hin Provincial Court sentenced a man to death yesterday, September 8, for the robbery and killing of a hotel receptionist in January, ruling that the brutality of the crime gave no grounds for a reduced sentence.

The defendant admitted the offence during court proceedings. However, the court found the circumstances of the crime exceptionally brutal, saying the defendant showed no fear of the law and caused devastating loss to the victim’s family.

The court therefore found no grounds for leniency or a reduced sentence and imposed the death penalty.

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Thai man arrested for murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวประจวบ

The victim’s mother attended the ruling. She said she felt the death sentence delivered justice for her daughter. She also acknowledged that the ruling came from the court of first instance and that further legal stages remain before the case is concluded.

The case stemmed from the killing of a 35 year old receptionist at a hotel in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, at about 3.15am on January 19. CCTV footage showed the attacker repeatedly striking her with an iron bar before stealing two mobile phones and a black bag and fleeing.

Police arrested the suspect the following day near railway tracks in Hua Hin after a search. The victim was found behind the reception counter with severe head injuries, while the iron bar used in the attack was recovered nearby.

Amarin TV said the ruling was only the second time Hua Hin Provincial Court had handed down a death sentence, after the earlier case involving the murder of a young girl known as Nong Kaem aboard a train.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 11:23 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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