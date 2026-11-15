Minibus driver arrested over alleged repeated rape, death threats

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 3:01 PM
1 minute read
Minibus driver arrested over alleged repeated rape, death threats
Photo via CIB

A Hua Hin minibus driver accused of repeatedly raping a woman inside his vehicle in Bangkok, threatening her and warning that he would harm her daughter, has been arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The suspect, identified as 39 year old Wiranchana, was arrested on November 13 in Wang Phong subdistrict, Pran Buri district.

Police said he worked as a driver on the Bangkok to Hua Hin to Pran Buri minibus route.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the woman’s complaint, the driver tricked her into entering his minibus before locking the doors to prevent her from escaping.

He allegedly drove to a dark, isolated roadside area near the Mo Chit minibus terminal in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, where the assault took place.

The woman told police that the driver repeatedly punched her around the collarbone, neck and left jaw before restraining her in a headlock.

She alleged that he then threatened to kill her with a screwdriver and warned that he would also harm her daughter unless she complied with his demands.

Related Articles

The complainant accused the driver of raping her five times without using a condom while she was confined inside the vehicle.

She further alleged that he forced her to drink large quantities of beer and refused to let her leave the minibus to use the toilet.

The driver also allegedly threatened to confiscate her passport and demanded her daughter’s telephone number to make further threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, he eventually drove the woman to a petrol station in the Mo Chit area and left her there.

A minibus driver was arrested after a woman accused him of repeatedly raping her inside his vehicle in Bangkok and threatening to kill her.
Photo via CIB

The woman subsequently reported the incident to police, who traced Wiranchana to Pran Buri in Prachuap Khiri Khan and arrested him outside a residence.

The warrant lists charges including rape involving threats and physical violence, unlawful detention, coercion through threats of harm, and damaging, destroying or taking away another person’s documents.

During initial questioning, Wiranchana denied all allegations. Police transferred him to Bang Sue Police Station in Bangkok for further legal proceedings.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 3:01 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Satun Geopark may lose UNESCO status over management issues South Thailand News

Satun Geopark may lose UNESCO status over management issues

49 minutes ago
Mae Sai tap water safe to drink despite arsenic in the Sai River, minister says Northern Thailand News

Mae Sai tap water safe to drink despite arsenic in the Sai River, minister says

1 hour ago
Missing South African tourist Devendren Naicker confirmed dead Phuket News

Missing South African tourist Devendren Naicker confirmed dead

2 hours ago
Police free Chinese student in Pattaya after 10-million-baht ransom threat Pattaya News

Police free Chinese student in Pattaya after 10-million-baht ransom threat

2 hours ago
Mae Hong Son campsite shut after Bangkok tourist&#8217;s fatal 154-metre cliff fall Northern Thailand News

Mae Hong Son campsite shut after Bangkok tourist’s fatal 154-metre cliff fall

3 hours ago
Indian ice cream seller arrested over 525-day visa overstay Thailand News

Indian ice cream seller arrested over 525-day visa overstay

3 hours ago
Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin Central Thailand News

Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin

4 hours ago
Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya Pattaya News

Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Chinese travellers allege 18,000 yuan demand to enter Thailand Thailand News

Chinese travellers allege 18,000 yuan demand to enter Thailand

5 hours ago
Asia scam losses hit US6.5 billion as gangs turn to AI Thailand News

Asia scam losses hit US$136.5 billion as gangs turn to AI

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 15 November: heavy rain in 10 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 15 November: heavy rain in 10 provinces

9 hours ago
Ex-Krungthai Bank adviser arrested in Nonthaburi over 53-million-baht customer fraud Central Thailand News

Ex-Krungthai Bank adviser arrested in Nonthaburi over 53-million-baht customer fraud

23 hours ago
Doi Inthanon drops to 9°C as foreign visitors flock to Chiang Mai peak Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon drops to 9°C as foreign visitors flock to Chiang Mai peak

1 day ago
Health Ministry warns of rising PM2.5 in Bangkok and central Thailand Bangkok News

Health Ministry warns of rising PM2.5 in Bangkok and central Thailand

1 day ago
Bangkok fuel protesters plan 11-kilometre march to Energy Ministry on Monday Bangkok News

Bangkok fuel protesters plan 11-kilometre march to Energy Ministry on Monday

1 day ago
Heavy metals above safe limits found in some Kok and Mekong river fish Northern Thailand News

Heavy metals above safe limits found in some Kok and Mekong river fish

1 day ago
Pattaya-area hospital admits drilling near sick teen should not have happened Pattaya News

Pattaya-area hospital admits drilling near sick teen should not have happened

1 day ago
Prachin Buri truck crash kills three roadside vendors and cuts power Eastern Thailand News

Prachin Buri truck crash kills three roadside vendors and cuts power

1 day ago
Thai investigators ask Google and Apple to pull illegal loan apps Thailand News

Thai investigators ask Google and Apple to pull illegal loan apps

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 14 November: heavy rain in 13 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 14 November: heavy rain in 13 provinces

1 day ago
FAA orders Boeing 787 fuel tank inspections worldwide Aviation News

FAA orders Boeing 787 fuel tank inspections worldwide

2 days ago
British holidaymaker dies in Thailand motorbike crash as family appeals for funds Thailand News

British holidaymaker dies in Thailand motorbike crash as family appeals for funds

2 days ago
Chiang Mai plans to become Thailand&#8217;s astronomy capital Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai plans to become Thailand’s astronomy capital

2 days ago
Thai finance minister warns of AI investment scams using his face Thailand News

Thai finance minister warns of AI investment scams using his face

2 days ago
Phuket waste crisis eases as landfill partially reopens Phuket News

Phuket waste crisis eases as landfill partially reopens

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleHusband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle