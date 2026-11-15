Minibus driver arrested over alleged repeated rape, death threats

A Hua Hin minibus driver accused of repeatedly raping a woman inside his vehicle in Bangkok, threatening her and warning that he would harm her daughter, has been arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The suspect, identified as 39 year old Wiranchana, was arrested on November 13 in Wang Phong subdistrict, Pran Buri district.

Police said he worked as a driver on the Bangkok to Hua Hin to Pran Buri minibus route.

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According to the woman’s complaint, the driver tricked her into entering his minibus before locking the doors to prevent her from escaping.

He allegedly drove to a dark, isolated roadside area near the Mo Chit minibus terminal in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, where the assault took place.

The woman told police that the driver repeatedly punched her around the collarbone, neck and left jaw before restraining her in a headlock.

She alleged that he then threatened to kill her with a screwdriver and warned that he would also harm her daughter unless she complied with his demands.

The complainant accused the driver of raping her five times without using a condom while she was confined inside the vehicle.

She further alleged that he forced her to drink large quantities of beer and refused to let her leave the minibus to use the toilet.

The driver also allegedly threatened to confiscate her passport and demanded her daughter’s telephone number to make further threats.

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According to the complaint, he eventually drove the woman to a petrol station in the Mo Chit area and left her there.

The woman subsequently reported the incident to police, who traced Wiranchana to Pran Buri in Prachuap Khiri Khan and arrested him outside a residence.

The warrant lists charges including rape involving threats and physical violence, unlawful detention, coercion through threats of harm, and damaging, destroying or taking away another person’s documents.

During initial questioning, Wiranchana denied all allegations. Police transferred him to Bang Sue Police Station in Bangkok for further legal proceedings.

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