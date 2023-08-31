Deviant sexually assaults ladyboy, forces her to perform oral sex in Songkhla

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A deviant sexually assaulted a ladyboy in her room, threatening her in front of her boyfriend before raising a knife and forcing her to perform oral sex. The incident, which occurred at 4.40am today, was reported to Anuwat Ritthichai, Deputy Chief of Hat Yai Police Station. The crime took place in a lodging house in Hat Yai municipality, Songkhla province.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered 19 year old Game (name withheld) and 16 year old A (pseudonym), the boyfriend. Both were visibly shaken. They reported that they were sleeping in their room at the time of the incident. When the room’s lights went out, the ladyboy went to investigate the power board. At that moment, the perpetrator, who was lurking in the shadows outside their room with a shirt covering his face, revealing only his eyes, attacked. He grabbed her by the neck, threatened her with a knife, and forced her into the room to perform oral sex, reported KhaoSod.

Game further elaborated that the intruder attempted to perform anal sex but was unsuccessful, so he forced her to perform oral sex instead. Out of fear, she complied but had to stop shortly after starting due to nausea. The perpetrator then masturbated to completion before fleeing the scene.

The victim revealed the attacker bore the characteristics of a drug addict, was tall, thin, and had a bent penis. The boyfriend stated that he was unable to help his partner during the oral sex incident for fear that the attacker would stab her if he tried to intervene. Hence, he had to let the perpetrator drag his partner away.

The Hat Yai Police Station’s investigation team is currently examining CCTV footage from within the lodging house and nearby areas to identify the attacker.

Initial investigations into the lodging house, which has four floors with 13 rooms on each floor and winding corridors, suggest that the perpetrator might have previously stayed there or frequently visited the place.

This familiarity enabled him to escape quickly and know which rooms were occupied by women or men. The perpetrator switched off the light switch on the third floor to lure the victim out before committing the crime.

