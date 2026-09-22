Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 3:08 PM
1 minute read
Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home
Photo via Police News Varieties

Police seized around 350 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine during a Min Buri drug raid in Bangkok today, September 22, arresting a Hong Kong man at a house where the drugs were allegedly being prepared for export.

Crime Suppression Division officers and narcotics police searched the property in Saen Saep subdistrict after receiving information about a Hong Kong drug network allegedly using Thailand to store narcotics before sending them overseas.

Inside the house, police found a 26 year old Hong Kong man identified by his surname Wang, who was staying there alone.

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A drug raid uncovers 350kg of crystal meth worth an estimated 700 million baht, with a Hong Kong man arrested at the Bangkok property.
Photo via Police News Varieties

Officers discovered crystal methamphetamine packed inside three plastic drums, weighing about 350 kilogrammes in total. Police estimated the drugs would have an export value of around 700 million baht.

Investigators also seized equipment allegedly used to divide, package and prepare the drugs, including plastic bags, cardboard boxes, digital scales, a blender, a vacuum sealer, suitcases and plastic containers.

A drug raid uncovers 350kg of crystal meth worth an estimated 700 million baht, with a Hong Kong man arrested at the Bangkok property.
Photo via Police News Varieties

According to police, Wang told investigators that he entered Thailand for the first time on September 14 using a tourist visa after travelling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

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He allegedly said members of a network operating in Thailand arranged the house and delivered the crystal methamphetamine there.

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Police said Wang claimed he had been hired to package the drugs and wait for further instructions on where they should be sent. He said he was promised HK$20,000 for the work.

A drug raid uncovers 350kg of crystal meth worth an estimated 700 million baht, with a Hong Kong man arrested at the Bangkok property.
Photo via Police News Varieties

Wang and the seized evidence were handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for legal proceedings.

Police are now expanding the investigation to identify other alleged members of the network and those suspected of directing the operation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 3:08 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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